After SC rebuke, Centre orders end to home isolation posters

The practice of putting up home isolation posters outside houses of Covid-19 patients may end very soon. Nudged by the Supreme Court, the central government has written to all states and Union territories to stop the practice.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 07:09 IST
Utkarsh Anand
Utkarsh Anand
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Supreme Court
Supreme Court(Amal KS/HT photo)
         

The practice of putting up home isolation posters outside houses of Covid-19 patients may end very soon. Nudged by the Supreme Court, the central government has written to all states and Union territories to stop the practice.

In a letter dated November 19, the government has maintained that Union health ministry guidelines never contemplated pasting of such posters or other signage outside residences of those who tested positive for Covid-19. “MoHFW (ministry of health and family welfare) Guidelines do not contain any instructions or guidance regarding affixing of posters or other signage outside the residences of those found Covid- positive,” stated the letter, addressed to additional and principal home secretaries of states and UTs.

It added that July 2 guidelines are clear regarding home isolation of Covid-19 patients and that states must comply with them in letter and spirit and demonstrate “unscrupulous adherence” to only these mandates.

The Centre’s clarification will help in allaying concerns of several people who, despite having symptoms of the coronavirus disease, have been reluctant to come forward for tests, fearing posters will be pasted outside their homes, causing social stigma.

Recently, the Supreme Court had shared similar concerns with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta when a public interest litigation (PIL) by lawyer-petitioner Kush Kalra sought a directive to stop the practice.

The bench had commented that Covid patients can face stigma because of such posters, and may not be willing to come forward to get tested. Citing the Delhi government’s decision to stop this practice, the bench had last month said the central government should come up with guidelines dealing with the matter for the entire country.

The Centre has now filed its affidavit in the matter, referring to the letter sent to states and UTs on November 19. It pointed out there are no guidelines by the health ministry to put up any such poster. “There was never any such directive from the centre to paste slips outside the residence of a quarantined person as part of community surveillance. It probably was done at the local level but not asked [for] by the centre,” said a government official with knowledge of the matter, who did not wish to be identified.

Representing the Centre, Solicitor General Mehta, however, submitted his personal opinion that these posters were to do more with sounding caution to others, who may inadvertently enter a premises where Covid-19 patients were residing.

He said that while states are at liberty to pass appropriate directives in this regard, it is his opinion that these posters have a logical purpose.

At this, the bench, headed by justice Ashok Bhushan, replied that this practice may make patients feel as “untouchables” and hence, the issue requires consideration. But the detailed arguments in the case could not proceed because the bench had received the Centre’s affidavit late. The petitioner too wanted some time to go through the response and the matter was adjourned to Thursday.

