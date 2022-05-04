After severe heatwave, IMD issues dust storm, thunderstorm warning in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a dust storm or thunderstorm warning with gust of winds up to 50 kilometres per hour likely in Delhi on Wednesday. A yellow alert has also been issued in this regard. According to the weather department, there is also the possibility of very light rainfall in some parts of the city.

Due to the western disturbance affecting northwest India, a cloudy sky is predicted over the national capital for the next three days, the IMD said. The minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to be around 25-27 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, as citizens are witnessing a slight respite from the sweltering weather, temperatures in Delhi are likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius for the next couple of days. However, heatwave conditions are not expected in the national capital for the next two to three days, as per the weather department.

Several places in the country had witnessed all-time high temperatures in April with the mercury leaping to 46-47 degrees Celsius leading to a severe heatwave.

Delhi had recorded its second hottest April this year since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius. The all-time high maximum temperature for the month of April in Delhi was 45.6 degrees Celsius in 1941. Normally, the monthly average temperature for April in the national capital is 36.30 degrees Celsius.

With the high temperatures, the power demand has been on a rise - leading to a power shortage. Delhi saw a peak power demand of 6,194 MW on Monday - the highest demand ever recorded in the first week of May, reported ANI. For the month of April, the peak power demand was 6,197 MW in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the peak power demand in the country touched an all-time high of 207,111 MW on April 29, reported ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)

