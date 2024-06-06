After stunning Lok Sabha win, Amritpal Singh's lawyer's 'no alternative' warning

A day after Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh pulled off a stunning victory in the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat, his lawyer on Wednesday said the people of the constituency will compel the central and the state governments to give him "relief". Radical preacher Amritpal Singh.(File )

Amritpal Singh's lawyer, Rajdev Singh Khalsa said that the radical preacher had been working towards eradicating drug abuse in Punjab. He said he would press for Amritpal Singh's bail.

He claimed the government will have to grant Singh relief because there was no alternative. He also called Amritpal Singh's arrest illegal and immoral.

"The further strategy is to get bail. The government will have to grant them relief because there is no alternative, the government will be compelled to do so, both the BJP government and the AAP government. Amritpal Singh was making Punjab drug-free. The people have approved that his arrest was illegal and immoral," Khalsa said.

The lawyer claimed that the "dishonest" Bhagwant Mann government arrested him. He said claims of law and order issues and Hindu-Sikh tensions which became ground for his arrest were false.

Amritpal Singh won the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat with a massive margin of 197120 votes. His wife and lawyer met him in Dibrugarh Jail on Wednesday.

Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab police in April last year. He was booked under the National Security Act.

Congress's Jasbir Singh Gill won Khadoor Sahib in 2019.

Congress managed to retain its seven seats in Punjab. The BJP nearly doubled its vote share in Punjab but could not retain the two seats it had won in 2019.

In total, the Bharatiya Janata Party could win only 240 seats – 32 short of a simple majority in the Lok Sabha. It will likely form a government with support from its National Democratic Alliance allies, Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu. The Congress won 99 seats.

With inputs from ANI