Election results LIVE: Nitish, Naidu back Modi 3.0; INDIA to 'wait and watch'
Welcome to the live blog where you will get real-time updates on the Lok Sabha 2024 results and the ensuing discussions on government formation. Wednesday saw intense negotiations and key meetings by both the Congress-led INDIA alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA as no single party secured a mandate to form the government on its own.
A simple majority of 272 seats is required to form the government. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, significantly lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress made substantial gains, winning 99 seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 292 seats, while the INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition and defying predictions.
NDA bloc meeting: Who attended, what happened?
1. Narendra Modi was chosen as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in a meeting held in the national capital. This paves the way for his third consecutive term as Prime Minister.
2. Top BJP leaders, including JP Nadda, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh, met with NDA allies such as Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu to discuss the formation of the new government.
3. After attending the NDA meeting, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu confirmed his party's support for the alliance, ensuring their participation in the new government.
4. The attendance of leaders like Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu is crucial for BJP, as the party fell 32 seats short of the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha elections.
5. The meeting saw participation from key allies including Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, JD(S)'s HD Kumaraswamy, Janasena's Pawan Kalyan, LJP's Chirag Paswan, and NCP's Praful Patel, others.
INDIA bloc meeting: Who attended, what happened?
1. After the INDIA bloc meeting on Wednesday, Congress Ppresident Mallikarjun Kharge thanked the people for their support.
2. Kharge said the INDIA bloc would continue to fight against the BJP's "fascist rule" under PM Modi.
3. He mentioned that the people's mandate was a response to the BJP's politics of hate, corruption, price rises, unemployment, and crony capitalism.
4. The INDIA bloc aims to defend the Indian Constitution and save democracy, Kharge added.
5. Several INDIA bloc leaders participated in the meeting held at the Congress president's house including Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav, others.
PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina vow to continue working together
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received congratulatory telephone call from his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina for his electoral victory.
"The two leaders pledged to continue working together to further deepen the historic and close ties under the renewed mandate towards achieving under the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Smart Bangladesh 2041," the Prime Minister's office said in a statement.
US NSA Sullivan prepares for India visit
Election results LIVE: During a call to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral win in the Lok Sabha polls, US president Joe Biden discussed US national security advisor Jake Sullivan's upcoming visit to New Delhi.
Earlier on Wednesday, president Biden spoke with PM Modi to congratulate him and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on their victory in India's general elections.
'Government will have to grant relief…' says lawyer of jailed Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh
Election results LIVE: Rajdev Singh Khalsa, the lawyer for jailed Khalistani separatist and Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat winner Amritpal Singh, said that Singh's efforts focused on combating drug abuse in Punjab.
Khalsa detailed their legal strategy, emphasizing the pursuit of bail for Singh. He expressed confidence that both the BJP and AAP governments would be pressured to grant relief to Singh due to significant public support.
Uddhav Thackeray skipped INDIA bloc meeting
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray skipped the INDIA bloc meeting while his party was represented by Sanjay Raut.
People voted against Modi government, says CPI (ML) leader
"We talked about the support we received during the election campaign. The result clearly indicates opposition to the Modi government. While they are claiming the right to form the government, the people have clearly expressed that they do not want a continuation of the government they experienced over the past 10 years," said CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya after attending the INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi.
PM Modi invites President Wickremesinghe to his swearing-in ceremony
The President's Media Division of Sri Lanka said in an X post that president Ranil Wickremesinghe congratulated Prime Minister Modi on the BJP-led NDA's electoral victory during a phone call. In the conversation, PM Modi invited President Wickremesinghe to his swearing-in ceremony, which the Sri Lankan President accepted.