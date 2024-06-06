Election results LIVE: Nitish, Naidu back Modi 3.0; INDIA to ‘wait and watch’

Election results LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu during the NDA leaders meeting after the Lok Sabha election results, at 7, LKM, the residence of PM Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also seen. (ANI Photo/Video Grab)

Election results LIVE: Welcome to the live blog where you will get real-time updates on the Lok Sabha 2024 results and the ensuing discussions on government formation. Wednesday saw intense negotiations and key meetings by both the Congress-led INDIA alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA as no single party secured a mandate to form the government on its own....Read More

Lok Sabha elections 2024 results

A simple majority of 272 seats is required to form the government. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, significantly lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress made substantial gains, winning 99 seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 292 seats, while the INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition and defying predictions.

NDA bloc meeting: Who attended, what happened?

1. Narendra Modi was chosen as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in a meeting held in the national capital. This paves the way for his third consecutive term as Prime Minister.

2. Top BJP leaders, including JP Nadda, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh, met with NDA allies such as Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu to discuss the formation of the new government.

3. After attending the NDA meeting, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu confirmed his party's support for the alliance, ensuring their participation in the new government.

4. The attendance of leaders like Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu is crucial for BJP, as the party fell 32 seats short of the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha elections.

5. The meeting saw participation from key allies including Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, JD(S)'s HD Kumaraswamy, Janasena's Pawan Kalyan, LJP's Chirag Paswan, and NCP's Praful Patel, others.

INDIA bloc meeting: Who attended, what happened?

1. After the INDIA bloc meeting on Wednesday, Congress Ppresident Mallikarjun Kharge thanked the people for their support.

2. Kharge said the INDIA bloc would continue to fight against the BJP's "fascist rule" under PM Modi.

3. He mentioned that the people's mandate was a response to the BJP's politics of hate, corruption, price rises, unemployment, and crony capitalism.

4. The INDIA bloc aims to defend the Indian Constitution and save democracy, Kharge added.

5. Several INDIA bloc leaders participated in the meeting held at the Congress president's house including Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav, others.