Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
Election results 2024: 41 parties to have MPs in 18th Lok Sabha; 339 members from BJP, Congress alone

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 06, 2024 12:25 PM IST

In the 17th Lok Sabha, 36 parties were represented in the 543-member House.

As many as 41 political parties will have representation in the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha, with this number rising from 36 in the 17th Lok Sabha that was dissolved on Wednesday, post-poll data shows.

Congress and BJP flags (Used only for representation)
Congress and BJP flags (Used only for representation)

Click here for live post-election updates

The two largest outfits – the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress – will have 339 MPs in the 543-member House (BJP: 240, Congress: 99). The BJP, which fell 32 seats short of what would have been its third consecutive single-party majority (282 seats in 2014, and 303 in 2019), the Congress increased its tally from 44 seats in 2014 and 52 five years later.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The BJP, however, is set to form its third successive government at the Centre with help of its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners – Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take oath on June 8 for what will be his third consecutive term in office. The NDA parties won 293 seats in the Lok Sabha.

The Congress-led INDIA bloc, on the other hand, will have 233 MPs, with Samajwadi Party (SP), the grand old party's Uttar Pradesh-based ally, winning 37 seats in the country's most populous state, making the Akhilesh Yadav-led party the largest after the BJP and Congress. The SP is followed by fellow INDIA members: West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (29 seats) and the DMK (22 seats), which governs Tamil Nadu.

National parties to have 64% seats

According to an analysis by the think-tank PRS, political outfits recognised as “national parties” secured 346 or 64% seats, while regional parties won 197 (33%) seats.

Candidates from non-NDA/INDIA parties clinched 17 seats, including seven by independents.

As per Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a poll rights body, the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections were contested by 751 parties, up 104% from 2009, when nominees from 368 parties were in the fray.

The number of parties that contested in 2014 and 2019 was 464 and 677, respectively, ADR said.

(With PTI inputs)

AlliancePartySeats
INDIAINC99
 SP37
 AITC29
 DMK22
 SHS(UBT)9
 NCP (SP)8
 RJD4
 CPI(M)4
 JMM3
 AAAP3
 IUML3
 CPI2
 CPI(ML)(L)2
 VCK2
 JKN2
 KEC1
 BHRTADVSIP1
 RSP1
 MDMK1
INDIA Total 233
NDABJP240
 TDP16
 JD(U)12
 SHS7
 LJPRV5
 JD(S)2
 RLD2
 JNP2
 HAMS1
 ADAL1
 SKM1
 NCP1
 UPPL1
 AJSUP1
 AGP1
NDA Total 293
OthersIND7
 YSRCP4
 VOTPP1
 SAD1
 ASPKR1
 ZPM1
 AIMIM1
 RLTP1
Others Total 17
Grand Total 543

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result,Election Results 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

News / India News / Election results 2024: 41 parties to have MPs in 18th Lok Sabha; 339 members from BJP, Congress alone
