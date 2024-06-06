Rahul Gandhi alleges ‘biggest stock market scam’, demands JPC probe

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) investigation into what it calls the ‘biggest stock market scam’.



“Why did the PM and Union Home Minister give specific investment advice to the five crore families investing in the stock market? Is it their job to give investment advice? Why were both interviews given to the same media owned by the same business group which is also under SEBI investigation for manipulating stock?” Gandhi said at a press briefing.



“What is the connection between the BJP, the fake exit pollsters and the dubious foreign investors who invested one day before the exit polls were announced and made a huge profit at the cost of five crore salaries?” he added.



“We demand a JPC into this. We are convinced that this is a scam. Somebody has made thousands of crores of rupees at the cost of Indian retail investors and the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister have given an indication to buy. So we demand today a joint parliamentary committee to investigate this,” Rahul Gandhi was quoted by ANI as saying.



On May 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the stock market will hit new highs after the Lok Sabha election results. “I can say with confidence that on June 4, as BJP hits record numbers, the stock market will also hit new record highs," he had said.



On May 13, Union home minister Amit Shah had urged not to link the stock market movements directly to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.“The market has nosedived in the past as well. So one should not link it directly to elections. Anyway, some rumours may have fuelled it (the fall). In my opinion, buy before June 4. The market is going to shoot-up," the minister had told NDTV profit.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a press briefing at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

‘Broader issue than Adani’, alleges Rahul

Rahul Gandhi alleged that PM Modi and Union home minister who had data on actual election results, advised retail investors to buy stock.



“This is a broader issue than just the Adani issue. It is connected to the Adani issue, but this is a much broader issue. This is directly the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister, who is privy to data on actual election results, who has IB reports, who have their own data, who are advising retail investors to buy stock,” he said.



“This has never happened before. The Prime Minister has never commented on the stock market before. This is the first time the Prime Minister has commented very interestingly and multiple times, one after the other, saying that the stock market is going to boom," he added.



“At the same time, he has information that the exit polls are wrong. He has information that he knows what is going to happen because he has IB data and he also has his own party data,” Rahul Gandhi further alleged.