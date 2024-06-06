Narendra Modi government formation: Nitish gives jaldi kariye advice at NDA meeting

Despite overtures to key politicians from the INDIA bloc, the National Democratic Alliance partners on Wednesday extended their support to Narendra Modi. The NDA partners adopted a three-paragraph resolution in Hindi that said they elect the BJP stalwart as "our leader". The Varanasi MP will likely take oath for his third term as the Prime Minister of India on June 8. The Opposition's alliance, which also huddled up in the national capital yesterday, in an ominous warning, said it will take appropriate steps at the appropriate time to "realise the people's desire not to be ruled by the BJP government". Narendra Modi with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting, at his residence, 7, LKM, in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI)

In the NDA meeting, Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, who have emerged as the proverbial kingmakers after the Lok Sabha elections results, reportedly coaxed Narendra Modi to act fast on the formation of his third government in a row.

Nitish Kumar, whose JD(U) won 12 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, told Modi that there shouldn't be any delay in the formation of the government. "We should do it as soon as possible," he said, reported India Today, citing sources.

"Jaldi kijiye," Kumar reportedly told Narendra Modi.

The meeting took place in a cordial environment. NDA members hailed Modi's leadership. The vexed topic of ministerial berth didn't come up, a source told HT.

“There was no discussion on the Cabinet formation, no negotiations. Nitish Kumar said since the election was long and spread over seven phases, the process of government formation should be expedited,” said a member privy to the details.

N Chandrababu Naidu, whose party won 16 Lok Sabha seats, lauded Narendra Modi, saying winning the polls three times in a row was not an ordinary event.

There is reportedly a broad understanding that there should be a mechanism in place for members to discuss contentious issues.

"There are some issues on the BJP’s agenda that some members may disagree with that will need wider discussions," another person privy to the meeting told HT.

For the first time since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India, the BJP will need their allies' support to form the government. The party won only 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections -- 32 short of a simple majority. With 28 seats, Nitish Kumar and Naidu have emerged as indispensable for the BJP.

In total, NDA won 293 seats. Belying the exit polls results, the Congress-led INDIA bloc won 234 seats.

The narrow gap in the number of seats have emboldened the INDIA bloc, which sent feelers to NDA allies seeking support for its own efforts to form a government at the Centre.

On June 7, the NDA MPs will formally elect Modi as their leader and the alliance leaders will then meet the President of India to submit their letters of support.

After the INDIA bloc meeting, Mallikarjun Kharge said the coalition will take appropriate action at the right time.

"We will take appropriate steps at the appropriate time to realise people's desire not to be ruled by the BJP's government," Kharge said.

With inputs from Smriti Kak Ramachandran, PTI