‘Fight against Modi's fascist rule’: What Mallikarjun Kharge said after INDIA bloc meeting

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday assured that the Opposition's INDIA bloc will continue to fight against the “fascist rule” of the BJP led by Narendra Modi. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge (Naeem Ansari)

Kharge's comments came shortly after the INDIA alliance held a meeting to explore the possibilities of government formation, the alliance's future strategy, and whether to contact former allies Nitish Kumar and N Chandrababu Naidu. Notably, the opposition alliance bagged 234 seats. While the NDA's overall tally stood at 292, the BJP, which was seeking a third consecutive term in office and a third straight single-party majority, won only 240 seats in the Lok Sabha election.

“The constituents of the INDIA bloc thank the people of India for the overwhelming support received by our alliance. The people's mandate has given a befitting reply to the BJP and their politics of hate and corruption. This is a mandate in defence of the Constitution of India and against price rise, unemployment and crony capitalism and also to save democracy,” Kharge said while addressing the media.

He further asserted that the opposition will take “appropriate steps” at the “appropriate time” to realise the people's desire not to be ruled by the BJP government.

“This is our decision, and we all together agreed on these points, and we will keep up with the promises we have made to the people,” he added.

The Congress leader also told the opposition leaders that all the INDIA bloc partners fought “well, unitedly, and resolutely” in the general election.

Several members of the INDIA alliance took part in the meeting on Wednesday, held at Kharge's residence in the national capital.

These leaders attended the meeting: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress leader KC Venugopal, Kalpana Soren, JMM MLA and wife of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Revolutionary Socialist Party leader NK Premachandran, AAP MP Raghav Chaddha, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Dipankar Bhattacharya and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, among others.

Key NDA meeting

Meanwhile, a key NDA meeting was held simultaneously at PM Modi's official residence on Wednesday. During the meeting, the leaders of the alliance unanimously passed a resolution electing Modi as their leader.

The meeting was attended by BJP president JP Nadda, BJP leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, BJP's allies, including Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy, Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Praful Patel among others.

However, the participation of Naidu and Nitish Kumar in the NDA meeting was seen as a significant step as the support of their parties is crucial for the BJP to form the government at the Centre.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu dissolved the 17th Lok Sabha after the recommendation of the Union Cabinet. She will also be hosting a dinner with the NDA leaders on June 7.

