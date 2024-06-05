NDA meeting: PM Narendra Modi elected as leader of alliance | 5 points from resolution

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA on Wednesday – a day after the Lok Sabha election results – “unanimously passed” a resolution electing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader of the alliance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows a victory sign while posing for a group picture with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, defence minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and others at his residence, 7, LKM, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

PM Narendra Modi met for coalition talks after the BJP lost its majority in Lok Sabha, forcing him to rely on allies to form a government for the first time since he stormed to power a decade ago.

The NDA meeting was attended by BJP president JP Nadda, BJP leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, BJP's allies, including Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy, Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Praful Patel among others.

The participation of Naidu and Nitish Kumar in the NDA meeting is a significant step as the support of their parties is crucial for the BJP to form the government. This time, the BJP fell 32 seats short of the majority mark of 272 and will need to rely on its allies to form a government.

As per the results announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats and the Congress 99 seats. BJP had won 303 seats in the 2019 general elections and 282 seats in the 2014 general elections.

What does the NDA resolution say?