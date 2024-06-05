NDA meeting: PM Narendra Modi elected as leader of alliance | 5 points from resolution
Leaders of the BJP-led NDA unanimously elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the ruling bloc's leader, passing a resolution.
Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA on Wednesday – a day after the Lok Sabha election results – “unanimously passed” a resolution electing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader of the alliance.
PM Narendra Modi met for coalition talks after the BJP lost its majority in Lok Sabha, forcing him to rely on allies to form a government for the first time since he stormed to power a decade ago.
The NDA meeting was attended by BJP president JP Nadda, BJP leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, BJP's allies, including Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy, Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Praful Patel among others.
The participation of Naidu and Nitish Kumar in the NDA meeting is a significant step as the support of their parties is crucial for the BJP to form the government. This time, the BJP fell 32 seats short of the majority mark of 272 and will need to rely on its allies to form a government.
As per the results announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats and the Congress 99 seats. BJP had won 303 seats in the 2019 general elections and 282 seats in the 2014 general elections.
What does the NDA resolution say?
- In the past 10 years, 1.4 billion citizens of India have witnessed the country developing in every sector under the leadership of our esteemed Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, through the NDA government's public welfare policies.
- After a long interval of nearly six decades, the people of India have chosen a strong leadership with a clear majority for the third consecutive time.
- We all take pride in the fact that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were fought and won by the NDA under the leadership of the esteemed Shri Narendra Modi. We, all NDA leaders, unanimously elect Shri Narendra Modi as our leader.
- Under the leadership of Shri Modi, the NDA government is committed to serving the poor, women, youth, farmers, and the oppressed, deprived, and suffering citizens of India.
- By preserving India's heritage, the NDA government will continue to work towards improving the living standards of every citizen and for the holistic development of the country.
