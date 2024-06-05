NDA Meeting Today LIVE: BJP, allies JDU, TDP huddle at Modi's residence
NDA Meeting Today LIVE: The Union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha following a meeting at his residence. This recommendation, made a day after the general election results, was formally conveyed to President Droupadi Murmu by Modi, who also tendered his resignation along with the Union Council of Ministers. The Rashtrapati Bhavan has confirmed that President Murmu accepted the resignation and requested Modi and his ministers to continue in office until the new government is formed. The current 17th Lok Sabha's term ends on June 16, making this transition a timely and crucial phase in India's democratic process....Read More
The BJP, securing 240 seats, and the NDA coalition, with a clear majority in the 543-member house, are set to form the next government. The Congress, as the principal opposition party, won 99 seats. Key NDA leaders, including TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, and LJP's Chirag Paswan, are convening in New Delhi today to deliberate on the formation of the new government.
Although the exact date for the oath-taking ceremony is yet to be announced, there is speculation that it might take place over the weekend if the details of the new government are swiftly finalised. Allies like TDP and JD(U), with greater bargaining capacity, are expected to negotiate for key portfolios. Their support will be vital, given the BJP's reliance on its allies for a stable administration.
As Prime Minister Modi prepares for a record-equalling straight third term, the composition and character of the new government are expected to reflect a more significant role for BJP's allies. The NDA, comfortably above the majority mark, will now navigate the intricate process of government formation with a renewed focus on coalition dynamics.
The meeting of NDA's constituent parties is underway at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.
NDA Meeting Today LIVE: ‘Chances for everyone,’ Shiv Sena (UBT) leader
On the speculations around the hectic parleys in Delhi ahead of government formation, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant says, “There are chances for everyone. We are trying our best.”
NDA Meeting Today LIVE: Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi ‘in favour of’ Modi's third term
“We are in favour of Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister of India for the third time... All of us together want him to become the Prime Minister of India. We will choose him as our leader,” former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi said ahead of the meeting of NDA leaders.
NDA Meeting Today LIVE: Nitish to bargain for at least 4 ministerial berths of cabinet rank
With a greater bargaining power, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's wish list to support the BJP-led NDA government may include at least four to five ministerial berths of cabinet rank, early assembly polls in Bihar and special status category for the state, according to top JDU sources.
NDA Meeting Today LIVE: TDP chief, Bihar CM leaves for NDA meet
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar chief Nitish Kumar, who have emerged as kingmakers, have left for 7 Lok Kalyan Marg to attend the meeting of National Democratic Alliance.
NDA Meeting Today LIVE: Modi calls on V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Vice-President's enclave today. Dhankhar presented a bouquet of three Lotus, signifying the third consecutive term, and lilies.
NDA Meeting Today LIVE: Modi meets President Murmu, tendered resignation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tendered his resignation, along with the Council of Ministers, to President Droupadi Murmu a day after election results were announced. President Murmu requested Modi and his council of ministers to continue till the new government assumes office.