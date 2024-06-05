NDA Meeting Today LIVE: The ball is in the court of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu who have emerged as kingmakers after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP failed to get a majority on its own.

NDA Meeting Today LIVE: The Union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha following a meeting at his residence. This recommendation, made a day after the general election results, was formally conveyed to President Droupadi Murmu by Modi, who also tendered his resignation along with the Union Council of Ministers. The Rashtrapati Bhavan has confirmed that President Murmu accepted the resignation and requested Modi and his ministers to continue in office until the new government is formed. The current 17th Lok Sabha's term ends on June 16, making this transition a timely and crucial phase in India's democratic process.

The BJP, securing 240 seats, and the NDA coalition, with a clear majority in the 543-member house, are set to form the next government. The Congress, as the principal opposition party, won 99 seats. Key NDA leaders, including TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, and LJP's Chirag Paswan, are convening in New Delhi today to deliberate on the formation of the new government.

Although the exact date for the oath-taking ceremony is yet to be announced, there is speculation that it might take place over the weekend if the details of the new government are swiftly finalised. Allies like TDP and JD(U), with greater bargaining capacity, are expected to negotiate for key portfolios. Their support will be vital, given the BJP's reliance on its allies for a stable administration.

As Prime Minister Modi prepares for a record-equalling straight third term, the composition and character of the new government are expected to reflect a more significant role for BJP's allies. The NDA, comfortably above the majority mark, will now navigate the intricate process of government formation with a renewed focus on coalition dynamics.