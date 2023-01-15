Afternoon brief: PM flags off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam train, says Railways not shoddy anymore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off the 8th Vande Bharat Express of the country that will connect Telangana's Secunderabad and Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. This is the first Vande Bharat of this year and the second to be flagged off in 15 days, PM Modi said lauding the speed at which the work for Vande Bharat is going on in the country. Read more…

Nepal plane crash: Flight loses control mid air before it hits the ground. Video

Massive fire started to erupt from the 72-seater passenger flight after it crashed at the Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. According to a Nepal Army spokesperson, as quoted by news agency Reuters, at least 16 people have died in the crash. Reports suggest, the Kathmandu-bound flight crashed 20 minutes after it took off from the airport. Read more…

Sarfaraz Khan gives selectors brutal 'Don Bradman' reminder in cryptic message after being ignored for Australia Tests

The biggest talking point of Team India's squad announcement for the first two Tests of the impending Border-Gavaskar series against Australia at home has been the absence of Sarfaraz Khan. Despite his exploits in domestic circuit over the last three seasons, the youngster continues to be denied the breakthrough, leaving fans and experts furious and puzzled. Read more…

Netizens disagree as Shark Tank's Namita Thapar claims 'educated househelp' posted hateful comment from her phone

Shark Tank's Namita Thapar has shared a tweet in which she has accused her “educated house help” of stealing her phone and putting a hateful post on her social media account. An Instagram Story on Namita's account, now deleted, showed Namita at her home. The captioned was claimed to have been written by one of her two sons Jai and Veeru, and asked her followers to unfollow her. Read more…

Harnaaz Sandhu trips on stage as she takes her last walk as Miss Universe, recovers like a queen. Watch viral video

Harnaaz Sandhu crowned her successor R'Bonney Gabriel from the USA as the Miss Universe 2022 winner. Harnaaz created history in December 2021 by becoming the third person to win the coveted crown for India. Before the 22-year-old beauty pageant winner, Sushmita Sena and Lara Dutta had secured the title for the country. Read more…