Nepal plane crash: Flight loses control mid air before it hits the ground. Video

Updated on Jan 15, 2023 12:51 PM IST

Reports suggest, the Kathmandu-bound flight crashed 20 minutes after it took off from the airport. Video clips are being shared widely on social media including the one showing moments before the plane crashed.

The flight could be seen losing its balance mid air before it crashed.(Twitter)
BySnehashish Roy

Massive fire started to erupt from the 72-seater passenger flight after it crashed at the Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. According to a Nepal Army spokesperson, as quoted by news agency Reuters, at least 16 people have died in the crash. Reports suggest, the Kathmandu-bound flight crashed 20 minutes after it took off from the airport. Video clips are being widely shared on social media including the one showing moments before the plane crashed.

In one video, the flight could be seen losing its balance mid air and crashed to the ground with a loud noise.

Another clip shows huge fire with smoke coming out of the crashed flight, whereas locals and relief teams are trying to rescue the passengers.

News agency ANI shared a clip where the rescue teams are seen trying to put out the fire.

A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the aircraft. It crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines, told the Kathmandu Post.

The wreckage was on fire and rescue workers were trying to put out the blaze, local official Gurudutta Dhakal told AFP. According to Reuters, around 15 foreign nationals, including five Indians, were onboard the plane.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

