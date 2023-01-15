Nepal air crash highlights: 1 of 5 deceased Indians shot Facebook live aboard, caught incident on camera
Nepal Plane Crash highlights: 5 Indians among those onboard the plane that crashed in Nepal, reports Reuters, citing official
An aircraft with 72 people on board crashed in Nepal on Sunday, a spokesman for Yeti Airlines said, as per news agency AFP.
Nepal prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal said the plane was flying from the capital, Kathmandu, to Pokhara in central Nepal, and urged security personnel and the general public to help with the rescue efforts, Associated Press reported.
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 16, 2023 01:15 AM IST
UP man aboard crashed plane had gone to pay obeisance in Nepal temple after birth of son
Thirty-five-year-old Sonu Jaiswal, a liquor store owner who was among the five Indians feared killed in a plane crash in Nepal on Sunday, had gone to pay obeisance at the famed Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu after his wish for a son was fulfilled, reported PTI.
Jan 16, 2023 12:56 AM IST
Eyewitnesses recall Nepal plane crash horror
At least 68 out of 72 people onboard a Yeti Airlines flight died on Sunday after the aircraft crashed in Nepal's Pokhara, the worst aviation accident in the region in 30 years. A loud sound alerted residents in the area who came rushing to see what had happened and saw a huge smoke in the sky and the wreckage of the plane in a gorge close to the Pokhara airport. Read more.
Jan 16, 2023 12:31 AM IST
Nepal plane crash: 5 facts about ill-fated Yeti Airlines flight
The 72-seat Yeti Airlines aircraft, which crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday killing at least 44 passengers, was 15 years old. Read more.
Jan 16, 2023 12:13 AM IST
Union minister Ramdas Athawale expresses ‘deepest’ condolences to affected families
Jan 15, 2023 11:57 PM IST
Nepal sees one of the worst plane crashes
A passenger plane with 72 people on board was reported to have crashed on Sunday in Nepal’s Pokhran; 68 deaths are already confirmed, latest updates suggest, and five Indians were among those who were on the plane. Read more.
Jan 15, 2023 11:45 PM IST
Nepal crash: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal sends prayers to bereaved families
Jan 15, 2023 11:11 PM IST
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu condoles loss of lives in Nepal plane crash
Jan 15, 2023 11:03 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal condoles loss of lives in crash
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal condoles loss of lives in Nepal plane crash. He wishes strength and courage to “all…affected families”.
Jan 15, 2023 10:21 PM IST
One of 5 Indians who died in crash shot a FB live aboard & caught the incident on camera
Sonu Jaiswal, one of the four Indians who died in Nepal plane crash, was shooting a Facebook live when the incident happened. The video has surfaced and at the end, the loud thudder of the crash can be heard with flames surrounding the scene. Read more.
Jan 15, 2023 09:09 PM IST
UP CM directs officials to coordinate with Centre to bring back mortal remains of deceased Indians to state
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of five Indians in Nepal plane crash. He said that state officials have been directed to coordinate with external affairs ministry to bring back the mortal remains of the deceased individuals to UP.
Jan 15, 2023 08:51 PM IST
All 5 Indians who died in Nepal air crash were from UP's Ghazipur
All five Indians who lost their lives in the plane crash in Nepal's Pokhara were from Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh.
Jan 15, 2023 08:21 PM IST
‘Pained by tragic air crash’: PM Modi
Indian PM Narendra Modi on Sunday grieved the loss of “precious lives” in the Pokhara plane crash in Nepal.
Jan 15, 2023 07:57 PM IST
Yeti Airlines has been flying commercial planes for over 2 decades
Yeti Airlines, whose flight crashed earlier in the day, has been flying commercial aircraft for more than two decades now. It currently has a fleet of six ATR planes. Read more.
Jan 15, 2023 06:37 PM IST
Search operation has been halted
Nepal Aircraft crash: The search operation has been halted for today and bodies are yet to be retrieved: Army officials
Jan 15, 2023 06:05 PM IST
Nepal's Yeti airlines cancels regular flights for January 16
Nepal's Yeti airlines cancels regular flights for January 16, Reuters reported.
Jan 15, 2023 05:35 PM IST
Nepal Plane Crash Reactions
Jan 15, 2023 05:15 PM IST
Nepali to conduct inspection for all domestic flights after deadly crash
The Nepal government has instructed concerned authorities to conduct a technical inspection of all domestic flights after a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people on board, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened Pokhara airport on Sunday, killing at least 68 people. Read here
Jan 15, 2023 04:57 PM IST
Nepal Plane Crash: Rescue ops continue
Jan 15, 2023 04:43 PM IST
Nepal saw 11 deadly plane crashes since 2010: Why is flying so risky there?
A passenger aircraft with 72 people onboard – including five Indians – crashed into a river gorge seconds before landing at Nepal's Pokhara airport on Sunday, reportedly the deadliest plane crash in the Himalayan country in almost five years. More than 60 people have been killed in the crash. Read here
Jan 15, 2023 04:05 PM IST
Nepal: Five-member committee to investigate Pokhara plane crash
In the wake of the Yeti Airlines Flight ATR-72 crash the Nepal government declared a day of national mourning tomorrow. The government has also announced that a five-member committee will be formed to investigate the crash.
Jan 15, 2023 03:42 PM IST
Nepal plane crashed ‘10 to 20 seconds before landing’, no distress call: Airline
The Yeti Airlines flight with 72 people on board crashed in Nepal just seconds before it was due to land, the carrier informed. The plane was carrying 68 passengers and four crew, airline spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula said, as per Bloomberg. At least three people have been taken to hospital but their condition is unclear, he added. There were also infants on board, earlier reports said.
Jan 15, 2023 03:38 PM IST
Death toll from Nepal plane crash rises to at least 67
At least 67 people are confirmed dead after a plane carrying 72 people crashed in Nepal on Sunday, police said.
"Thirty-one (bodies) have been taken to hospitals," police official AK Chhetri told AFP, adding that 36 other bodies were found in the gorge where the aircraft crashed.
Jan 15, 2023 03:20 PM IST
Details emerge on the plane involved in the crash
ATR identified the plane involved in Sunday's crash as an ATR 72-500 in a tweet. According to plane tracking data from flightradar24.com, the aircraft was 15 years old and “equipped with an old transponder with unreliable data.” Yeti Airlines has a fleet of six ATR72-500 planes, company spokesperson Sudarshan Bartaula said.
Jan 15, 2023 03:15 PM IST
Will Nepal PM visit Pokhara?
Nepal Aircraft crash: Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal's & Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane's visit to Pokhara has been cancelled: Nepal Secretariat
Jan 15, 2023 03:09 PM IST
When was the last contact made with the ill-fated flight?
The aviation authority said the aircraft last made contact with the airport from near Seti Gorge at 10:50 a.m. before crashing.
Jan 15, 2023 02:59 PM IST
A look at the Pokhara's international airport
Pokhara's international airport, which opened on January 1 is meant to gradually replace the old one, established in 1958. The city in central Nepal is a gateway to religious pilgrims and international trekkers.
Jan 15, 2023 02:51 PM IST
A look at major air disasters in recent years
Here's a look at major air disasters in recent years. Read here
Jan 15, 2023 02:43 PM IST
How Nepal government is responding to the plane crash
Nepal government forms five-member commission of inquiry to probe Yeti Airlines plane crash.
Jan 15, 2023 02:39 PM IST
One-day national mourning in Nepal following deadly crash
The government of Nepal declares a one-day national mourning tomorrow in wake of the aircraft crash at Pokhara airport.
The death currently stands at 29, as per Nepal's Civil Aviation authority.
Jan 15, 2023 02:36 PM IST
15 foreigners among 72 on board in Nepal plane crash
Fifteen foreigners were among the 72 people on board a plane that crashed in Nepal on Sunday, Yeti Airlines said.
They included five people from India, four Russians, two Koreans, and one person each from Australia, Argentina, Ireland and France, spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula said.
Jan 15, 2023 02:25 PM IST
Nepal tragedy: Embassy tweets about Indians aboard plane, helpline
With Nepal witnessing yet another horrific plane crash, condolences poured from all over on the loss of lives. A passenger plane with 72 people on board - 68 passengers and four crew members - crashed near the Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. Five Indians were among the foreign nationals who were travelling on the plane, initial reports suggested. Visuals from the accident site surfaced on social media shortly after and showed plumes of smoke billowing from the plane as a huge crowd gathered amid rescue operations.
Jan 15, 2023 02:07 PM IST
29 confirmed deaths in Nepal plane crash
Twenty-nine people are confirmed to have been killed in a crash by a plane in Nepal that had 72 on board, but there were some survivors, an official said Sunday.
"We have recovered 29 bodies so far and (we) have also sent some survivors to the hospital for treatment," Gurudatta Dhakal, assistant chief official in Kaski district, told AFP.
Jan 15, 2023 02:04 PM IST
Nepal's deadly air crashes since 2000 have killed at least 309 people
At least 309 people have died since 2000 in plane or helicopter crashes in Nepal - home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including Everest - where the weather can change suddenly and make for hazardous conditions. The European Union has banned Nepali airlines from its airspace since 2013, citing safety concerns.
Jan 15, 2023 01:54 PM IST
Locals on the site of the plane crash
"Half of the plane is on the hillside," said Arun Tamu, a local resident, who told Reuters he reached the site minutes after the plane went down." "The other half has fallen into the gorge of the Seti river."
Jan 15, 2023 01:50 PM IST
Is lack of infrastructure cause of air accidents in Nepal?
Aircraft operators say Nepal lacks infrastructure for accurate weather forecasts, especially in remote areas with challenging mountainous terrain where deadly crashes have taken place in the past.
Jan 15, 2023 01:43 PM IST
What's happening in Kathmandu right now?
Nepal prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' reached the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. To look into the situation, PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Sunday called an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers following an aircraft crash in Pokhara. The Prime Minister directed Home Ministry, security personnel and all the government agencies to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations, Kathmandu Post reported.
Jan 15, 2023 01:39 PM IST
More details emerge on the passengers onboard
Five Indians were among the total 15 foreign nationals onboard the plane, the paper reported. Other foreign nationals included - four Russians, two Koreans, and an Australian, an Irish, an Argentinian and a French.
The plane was piloted by captain Kamal K C and Assistant Captain Anju Khatiwada.
Jan 15, 2023 01:34 PM IST
In case you are just joining us: What we know so far
The aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport while landing at the Pokhara airport. There were a total of 68 passengers and four crew members. At least 32 bodies have been recovered from the wreckage site, local media reports have said.
Five Indians were among the total 15 foreign nationals onboard the plane, Reuters reported.
Jan 15, 2023 01:29 PM IST
Nepal's poor record on aviation accidents
Nepal has had a fraught record of aviation accidents, partly due to its sudden weather changes and airstrips located in hard-to-access rocky terrains.
The last major air accident in Nepal happened on May 29 when all 22 people onboard, including four members of an Indian family, were killed as a Tara Air plane crashed in Nepal's mountainous Mustang district.
Jan 15, 2023 01:26 PM IST
Nepal PM reaches Tribhuvan international airport
Jan 15, 2023 01:22 PM IST
Details on foreign nationals onboard
Nepal Plane Crash: Yeti Airlines plane had 5 Indians, 4 Russians, 1 Irish, 2 south Korean nationals onboard- Nepal airport official
Jan 15, 2023 01:19 PM IST
Details on the rescue operations in Nepal
Some 200 Nepalese soldiers are involved in the rescue at the crash site in the gorge of the Seti River, just one and a half kilometres from the airport, BBC reported.
Jan 15, 2023 01:16 PM IST
Pokhara crash Nepal's worst air accident in nearly five years
The crash is Nepal's deadliest since March 2018, when a US-Bangla Dash 8 turboprop flight from Dhaka crashed on landing in Kathmandu, killing 51 of the 71 people on board, according to Aviation Safety Network.
Jan 15, 2023 01:11 PM IST
Nepal PM in action following the crash
Nepal prime minister left for Tribhuvan International Airport to understand the details of the accident of the plane flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with 4 crew members and 68 passengers, including 10 foreigners, onboard.
Jan 15, 2023 01:03 PM IST
Civil Aviation Minister Scindia condoles loss of lives in Nepal plane crash
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condoled the loss of lives in the plane crash in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday, in which 72 people were on board.
"The loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Nepal is extremely unfortunate. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the bereaved. Om Shanti," tweeted Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Jan 15, 2023 12:58 PM IST
Foreign nationals on the plane
The plane had 5 Indians, 4 Russian, 1 Irish and two South Korean nationals onboard when it crash, Nepal airport official said, as per news agency Reuters.
Jan 15, 2023 12:51 PM IST
Where did the plane crash take place?
The plane crashed between the old and new Pokhara airports in central Nepal.
Jan 15, 2023 12:40 PM IST
Everything we know about the plane involved in the crash
The plane was 15 years old, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24. The ATR72 is a widely used twin engine turboprop plane manufactured by a joint venture of Airbus and Italy's Leonardo. Yeti Airlines has a fleet of six ATR72-500 planes, according to its website, Reuters reported.
Jan 15, 2023 12:37 PM IST
Pokhara crash marks Nepal's deadliest air accident in 30 years
It was the deadliest crash in Nepal since 1992, the Aviation Safety Network database showed, when a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A300 crashed into a hillside upon approach to Kathmandu.
Jan 15, 2023 12:34 PM IST
Where is Pokhara located?
The resort town of Pokhara is 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Kathmandu.
Jan 15, 2023 12:30 PM IST
What Nepal PM said on the plane crash
Nepal prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal said the plane was flying from the capital, Kathmandu, to Pokhara in central Nepal, and urged security personnel and the general public to help with the rescue efforts, Associated Press reported.
Jan 15, 2023 12:29 PM IST
Nepal PM calls emergency cabinet meeting after plane crash
Nepal prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal called an emergency cabinet meeting following the plane crash, Reuters reported.
Jan 15, 2023 12:26 PM IST
What district official said on the plane crash
According to Tek Bahadur KC, Chief District Officer of the Kaski district, the plane crashed into the Seti river gorge. Rescue operations are currently being conducted, he was quoted as saying by The Himalayan Times newspaper.
Jan 15, 2023 12:23 PM IST
Why air accidents are common in Nepal?
Air accidents are not uncommon in Nepal, home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including Everest, as the weather can change suddenly and make for hazardous conditions.
Jan 15, 2023 12:20 PM IST
What Nepal army spokesman said
"We expect to recover more bodies," Krishna Bhandari told Reuters. "The plane has broken into pieces."
Jan 15, 2023 12:17 PM IST
Were foreign nationals onboard?
Nepal's Yeti airlines spokesman said that of the 72 people onboard the plane, 10 were foreign nationals, as per news agency Reuters.
Jan 15, 2023 12:06 PM IST
Nepal Plane Crash Updates
Jan 15, 2023 12:03 PM IST
Other deadly plane crashes in Nepal
In May 2022, all 22 people on board a plane operated by Nepali carrier Tara Air -- 16 Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans -- died when it crashed.
In March 2018, a US-Bangla Airlines plane crash-landed near Kathmandu's notoriously difficult international airport, killing 51 people.
That accident was Nepal's deadliest since 1992, when all 167 people aboard a Pakistan International Airlines plane died when it crashed on approach to Kathmandu.
Just two months earlier, a Thai Airways aircraft had crashed near the same airport, killing 113 people.
Jan 15, 2023 11:59 AM IST
Nepal Plane Crash Updates: What local media is reporting
Local television showed thick black smoke billowing from the crash site as rescue workers and crowds of people gathered around the wreckage of the aircraft.
Jan 15, 2023 11:58 AM IST
Nepal Plane Crash Updates: Visuals from the scene
Jan 15, 2023 11:53 AM IST
Nepal Plane Crash Updates: What local official said
The wreckage was on fire and rescue workers were trying to put out the blaze, local official Gurudutta Dhakal told AFP.
"Responders have already reached there and trying to douse the fire. All agencies are now focused on first dousing the fire and rescuing the passengers," Gurudutta Dhakal said.
Jan 15, 2023 11:46 AM IST
Nepal Plane Crash Updates: Some bodies recovered, local media reports
State television reported some bodies had been recovered from the crash site in Nepal, Reuters reported.
Jan 15, 2023 11:44 AM IST
Nepal Plane Crash Updates: Plane with 72 aboard crashes in Nepal, rescue ops on
A 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal, news agency ANI reported. The Yeti Airlines which flew to Pokhara from Kathmandu crashed in Pokhara of Kaski district, Kathmandu Post reported.