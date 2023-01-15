Nepal sees one of the worst plane crashes: Other tragedies witnessed in past

A passenger plane with 72 people on board was reported to have crashed on Sunday in Nepal’s Pokhran; 68 deaths are already confirmed, latest updates suggest, and five Indians were among those who were on the plane. This is one of the worst-ever aviation tragedies in the Himalayan nations. “I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident of Yeti Airlines ANC ATR 72, which was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with passengers. I sincerely appeal to the security personnel, all agencies of the Nepal government and the general public to start an effective rescue,” the office of Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal quoted him as saying in a tweet. Visuals on social media showed huge plumes of smoke billowing from the site.

The South Asian country has seen many horrific plane accidents in the past.

1) 2022 crash that killed 22: Last year, in May, 22 people had died when a small plane crashed minutes after taking off from the tourist town of Pokhara. Two Germans and four Indians were reported to be among those who lost their lives.

2) 2018 US-Bangla Airlines Flight 211 crash: In 2018, the flight from Dhaka of Bangladesh was reported to have crashed while landing in Nepal’s capital city of Kathmandu. A report later pointed out that pilot’s lack of situational awareness was linked to the accident.

3) Another accident involving Tara Airlines: In 2016, another Tara Airlines plane was headed from Pokhara to Jomsom when it went missing minutes after the take-off. Later, its wreckage was found. More than 20 people were on board.

4) Agni Air Dornier Air Crash in 2012: This was also one of the most horrific plane crashes in the country; 15 of over 20 people were killed when the Dornier Aircraft of Agni Airlines crashed while landing in Jomsom in northwest of Nepal.

5) Buddha Air flight crash in 2011: All 19 persons aboard had died when Flight BHA-103 of Buddha Air had crashed in the Kathmandu valley.

In 2010, a Tara Air plane had crashed, killing 22; and in the same year, 14 people on an Agni Air plane died in another crash.

