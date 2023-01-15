Nepal plane crash: 4 Indians killed were UP's Ghazipur residents; 1 shot video aboard

Four out of the five Indian nationals, who were killed in the plane crash in Nepal on Sunday, were residents of Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur. At least 68 people were killed when a Yeti Airlines passenger plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly opened airport in central Nepal's resort city of Pokhara.

The five Indians were identified as Abhisekh Kushwaha, 25, Bishal Sharma, 22, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, 27, Sonu Jaiswal, 35, and Sanjaya Jaiswal.

Abhisekh Kushwaha, Bishal Sharma, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, Sonu Jaiswal and Sanjaya Jaiswal.(HT Photos)

Among the five Indian nationals who died, four hailed from Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur's district, district magistrate, Ghazipur, Aryaka Akhauri told news agency PTI.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said officials have been instructed to coordinate with the ministry of External affairs to bring back the mortal remains.

“The plane crash in Nepal is very sad. Humble tribute to all the people who died in this, including the Indian citizens! My condolences are with the bereaved families. May Lord Shri Ram grant place to the departed souls in his holy feet and speedy recovery to the injured,” Adiyanath tweeted.

उत्तर प्रदेश के काल-कवलित हुए लोगों के पार्थिव शरीर को राज्य में लाने की व्यवस्था करने के लिए अधिकारियों को विदेश मंत्रालय से समन्वय करने हेतु निर्देश दिए गए हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 15, 2023

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced on social media in which Sonu Jaiswal is purportedly seen shooting a Facebook live onboard ATR 72. It was during the Facebook live the plane crashed. The family confirmed his death.

Warning: The following video contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

The video shows the passengers on the plane appearing to be normal and in good spirits. However, shortly, screams can be heard on the flight before the video goes blurry.

Among the five Indian nationals, four had just arrived in Kathmandu from India on Friday.

“All the four were planning to enjoy paragliding in the lake city and tourist hub Pokhara,” recalled Ajay Kumar Shah, a resident of Sarlahi district in southern Nepal told PTI. “We came together from India in the same vehicle, he said.

“They stayed in Gaushala near Pashupatinath Temple and then in Hotel Discovery Inn in Thamel, before departing to Pokhara,” he said. They were planning to return to India from Pokhara via Gorakhpur, he added.

"The families have been contacted. Our Sub Divisional Magistrate and other officials are meeting them," she said.

"We are also in touch with the embassy. The rescue operation is going on there. It has stopped now at night. It will resume tomorrow. We will do needful after the recovery of the bodies," she added.

The rescue and search operation was halted on Sunday and will resume on Monday to find the remaining bodies trapped in a deep river gorge surrounded by steep cliffs.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals.

"Pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families," Modi said in a tweet and tagged Nepalese Prime Minister 'Prachanda'.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar expressed grief over the air crash and said "our thoughts are with the affected families".

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON