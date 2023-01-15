Home / India News / PM Modi ‘pained’ by Nepal plane crash: ‘Precious lives lost including Indians'

india news
Updated on Jan 15, 2023 08:43 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was “pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal” in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals.

Aniruddha Dhar

“Pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families.”

As many as 68 people were killed when a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in central Nepal's resort city of Pokhara on Sunday in the Himalayan nation's deadliest aviation accident in over 30 years.

Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am and crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport minutes before landing, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).

    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

