A look at major air disasters in recent years

Chronology of major air disasters in recent years:

2022

* May 30, 2022: A Tara Air DHC-6 Twin Otter crashed in the Mustang region of Nepal, killing all 22 people on board.

* March 21, 2022: A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane crashed in the mountains of Guangxi near Guangzhou, China, leading to the tragic loss of all 133 people on board.

2021

* January 9, 2021: A Boeing 737, operated by Sriwijaya Air, crashed into the Java Sea minutes after taking off from Jakarta. All 62 people on board, including seven children and three babies, were killed.

2020

* August 7, 2020: An aircraft of Air India crashed at the Kozhikode (Calicut) International airport in Kerala. The plane coming from Dubai had overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport and later broke into pieces. There were 186 people onboard the ill-fated aircraft. A total of 21 people, including pilot and co-pilot, were killed in the mishap.

* May 22, 2020: An Airbus A320, belonging to Pakistan International Airlines, carrying 97 passengers and eight members of crew crashed in Pakistan's Karachi. It is considered to be one of the most catastrophic aviation disasters in the country's aviation history.

* January 8, 2020: A Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital Tehran, killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board. The incident happened took place amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran, and the Iranian government eventually admitted it had downed the plane "unintentionally".

Read more: 5 Indians among 72 aboard Nepal plane that crashed; 40 bodies recovered| Top 10

2019

* March 10, 2019: An Ethiopian Airlines with 157 people onboard crashed six minutes after take-off from Addis Ababa, killing everyone. The victims were from 30 different countries.

2018

* October 29, 2018: A Boeing flight operated by Lion Air crashed into the Java sea shortly after taking off from Indonesia's capital Jakarta. All 189 passengers and crew were killed in the air tragedy.

* May 18, 2018: A Boeing 737 passenger plane crashed shortly after take-off from Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, killing 112 people. One passenger survived.

* April, 2018: A tragedy from Algerian capital Algires was reported in which a military plane cashed shortly after take off, killing all 257 people on board. Most of the dead were soldiers and their family members.

* March 12, 2018: A plane carrying 71 passengers and crew crashed at Nepal's Kathmandu airport, killing more than 50 people.

* February 18, 2018: A passenger plane crashed into the Zagros mountains in Iran killing all 66 people on board. The Aseman Airlines ATR turboprop crashed about an hour after taking off in the capital, Tehran, heading for the south-western city of Yasuj.

* February 11, 2018: A Russian passenger plane crashed minutes after leaving Moscow's Domodedovo airport with 71 people on board, killing everyone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON