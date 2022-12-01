Afternoon brief: T'gana CM's daughter pledges cooperation with agencies in Delhi liquor policy case; all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi liquor policy case: Kavitha pledges to cooperate with agencies, slams BJP

Ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) lawmaker Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday pledged to cooperate with probe agencies even as she slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central…read more.

3 kids get stuck inside apartment lift in Ghaziabad, FIR against office bearers

Three girls got stuck in the lift of a residential society in Ghaziabad, the video of which went viral raising questions over the maintenance of the authorities. The video is sourced from the CCTV footage…read more.

Interactive Google Doodle honours American video game pioneer Jerry Lawson

Google on Thursday created an interactive doodle to commemorate the 82nd birthday of American electronics engineer Gerald Jerry Lawson and his contributions to the video game industry…read more.

‘He didn't do anything wrong, doesn't need rest': Ex-opener lambasts India squad for Bangladesh ODIs, bats for Gill

Ever since making a comeback to the Indian ODI set-up from the West Indies tour this year, Shubman Gill, so far, has scored 638 runs in 12 matches at an average of 70.88 and a strike rate of 102.57…read more.

‘Bravest, most creative person’: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings praises Elon Musk

Elon Musk has taken several controversial decisions at Twitter since becoming the owner of the company, which he purchased at $44 billion in October. However, praising Musk, Netflix CEO Reed…read more.

Hansika Motwani jets off from Mumbai ahead of her wedding with Sohael Kathuriya, reacts as paparazzi wish her. Watch

Actor Hansika Motwani, who is all set to marry her fiance Sohael Kathuriya in December, was on Thursday spotted at the Mumbai airport with her family members. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzi…read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON