Home / India News / Afternoon brief: T'gana CM's daughter pledges cooperation with agencies in Delhi liquor policy case; all the latest news

Afternoon brief: T'gana CM's daughter pledges cooperation with agencies in Delhi liquor policy case; all the latest news

india news
Published on Dec 01, 2022 12:59 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Telangana chief minister KCR's daughter and TRS MLC K Kavitha speaks to the media.(ANI file)
Telangana chief minister KCR's daughter and TRS MLC K Kavitha speaks to the media.(ANI file)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi liquor policy case: Kavitha pledges to cooperate with agencies, slams BJP

Ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) lawmaker Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday pledged to cooperate with probe agencies even as she slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central…read more.

3 kids get stuck inside apartment lift in Ghaziabad, FIR against office bearers

Three girls got stuck in the lift of a residential society in Ghaziabad, the video of which went viral raising questions over the maintenance of the authorities. The video is sourced from the CCTV footage…read more.

Interactive Google Doodle honours American video game pioneer Jerry Lawson

Google on Thursday created an interactive doodle to commemorate the 82nd birthday of American electronics engineer Gerald Jerry Lawson and his contributions to the video game industry…read more.

‘He didn't do anything wrong, doesn't need rest': Ex-opener lambasts India squad for Bangladesh ODIs, bats for Gill

Ever since making a comeback to the Indian ODI set-up from the West Indies tour this year, Shubman Gill, so far, has scored 638 runs in 12 matches at an average of 70.88 and a strike rate of 102.57…read more.

‘Bravest, most creative person’: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings praises Elon Musk

Elon Musk has taken several controversial decisions at Twitter since becoming the owner of the company, which he purchased at $44 billion in October. However, praising Musk, Netflix CEO Reed…read more.

Hansika Motwani jets off from Mumbai ahead of her wedding with Sohael Kathuriya, reacts as paparazzi wish her. Watch

Actor Hansika Motwani, who is all set to marry her fiance Sohael Kathuriya in December, was on Thursday spotted at the Mumbai airport with her family members. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzi…read more.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
delhi hansika motwani google + 1 more
delhi hansika motwani google

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out