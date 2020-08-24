Ahead of CWC meeting, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya throw weight behind Sonia Gandhi in late-night tweets

india

Hours before the Congress Working Committee’s meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, state Congress president Kamal Nath and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, both former chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, sought to throw their weight behind the leadership of Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a series of tweets late night on Sunday.

Digvijaya Singh went to the extent of saying that he can’t imagine the Congress without Nehru-Gandhi family and that an ordinary worker of the party would not accept anyone else as the party president. The two leaders’ tweets appeared within a gap of less than half an hour.

The meeting of Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, is taking place in the backdrop of more than 100 Congress leaders, including former chief ministers and members of parliament, writing to the party president to bring about massive changes in the party in view of the prevailing circumstances.

Kamal Nath tweeted, “Any suggestion or insinuation that Mrs. Sonia Gandhi’s leadership is in question is absurd. I appeal to Mrs. Sonia Gandhi to give strength to the Congress Party by continuing as President and lead the Congress.”

He said, “I have had the privilege of working with Sanjay Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. I have also had the privilege of serving the Congress Party as a Member of Parliament for almost 40 years and as the longest-serving Member of Parliament. I have been the general secretary of the Congress Party for many years. We must not forget that in spite of the canard against Smt. Sonia Gandhi, she led the Congress Party to victory in 2004 and made Atal Bihari Vajpayee sit at home.”

Digvijaya Singh tweeted, “Sonia ji’s leadership is accepted by all. If Sonia ji does wish to step down then Rahul ji should accept the post of President while giving up his insistence (on not holding the post).

Digvijaya Singh added, “This is the time for unanimity of views in the Congress, not the difference of opinions. It is known to all which family offered sacrifice and supreme sacrifice for the freedom of the country and thereafter. I don’t agree with what is appearing in the media. I can’t imagine Congress without Nehru Gandhi family.”