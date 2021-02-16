IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / AIADMK beyond caste and religion, says Palaniswami
Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Dy. CM O Panneerselvam during the inauguration of Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension, that will link North Chennai with the Airport and Central Railway Station, in Chennai, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI02_14_2021_000084B)(PTI)
Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Dy. CM O Panneerselvam during the inauguration of Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension, that will link North Chennai with the Airport and Central Railway Station, in Chennai, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI02_14_2021_000084B)(PTI)
india news

AIADMK beyond caste and religion, says Palaniswami

  • Palaniswami's AIADMK appears to have been compelled to reaffirm its secular stance in view of its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party which espouses the Hindutva cause.
READ FULL STORY
By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:20 PM IST

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami, accompanied by senior All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leaders, on Monday conducted a mass marriage in Coimbatore district for 123 couples belonging to all faiths, a clear attempt by the party to distance itself from the Hindutva ideology of its ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“This wedding platform is a testament to the fact that the (AIADMK) party is beyond caste and religion,” Palaniswami said at the event.

Although the AIADMK-led government has conducted mass marriages previously involving couples of different castes and religions, the party’s alliance with the BJP, which espouses the Hindutva cause, appears to have compelled the Tamil Nadu ruling party to reaffirm its secular stance.

“The AIADMK is always on the side of minorities; our friendship is long-lasting which is what the chief minister has been conveying whenever he gets a chance with Muslim or Christian leaders,” AIADMK’s minority wing secretary, Anwhar Raajhaa, said. “We believe that unlike the 2019 parliamentary elections or subsequent civic polls, the minorities will support us as they did in the 2016 assembly elections (AIADMK under Jayalalithaa came to power for the second consecutive term).”

All mainstream Dravidian parties that sprang from Periyar’s (EV Ramasamy) Dravidian movement pitched themselves as rationalist and non-religious parties, which did not believe in rituals, although some amount of religion and rituals has crept in over the decades.

Palaniswami started his election campaign in December from a temple as the National Democratic Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate. On the campaign trail, he is often seen with vermilion on his forehead, although he has worn a skull cap too when addressing Muslim gatherings. He offered prayers at the Nagore Dargah and Vailankanni Church while inspecting cyclone damage in the region in December. A common theme at his campaign rallies is an assertion that minority communities will be safe under his government.

The AIADMK and the BJP joined hands ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and managed to win just one of the 39 seats Tamil Nadu fills in the lower house. They will contest the assembly elections due in April-May as partners.

Incidentally, the BJP state leadership was also in Coimbatore on Monday for an internal preparatory meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Chennai on Sunday, is likely to address a political rally on February 25 in Coimbatore.

The BJP launched a month-long vetrivel yatra (victorious spear march) in November to espouse the cause of Hindus, but political experts said the party failed to connect with local voters.

There is a growing perception in the AIADMK that allying with the BJP could lead to the party alienating secular voters, a constituency carefully cultivated by late chief minister J Jayalalithaa through various social development programmes and non-religion based Dravidian politics.

The votes of Muslims and Christians, according to the 2011 Census, make up about 12% of the total votes in Tamil Nadu.

“Once they (Christians and Muslims) were divided, now they are united on an anti-Modi plank,” said political commentator Raveendran Duraisamy. “Secular Brahmins with a progressive outlook have also joined Christians and Muslims in opinion creation. This, coupled with Tamil nationalism, Dravidian nationalism and leftist ideology influences a major chunk of Hindu voters too. Palaniswami wants to dilute this.”

The CM has been open about the mixed signals his party’s alliance sends out.

Last Thursday, Palaniswami participated at a meeting of the Muslim community in Tirupur district ,seeking the support of Muslim voters and said that “alliances will change because they are formed for politics, but the party will never let go of ideology...No one needs to fear that they will be affected because of our alliances. We will require your support for our governance to continue.”

The AIADMK government has supported the Centre’s laws such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, and the abolition of the Muslim practice of Triple Talaq.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
edappadi k. palaniswami aiadmk tamil nadu assembly elections
Close
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala during a press conference in Patna, Bihar.(Parwaz Khan/HT File Photo)
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala during a press conference in Patna, Bihar.(Parwaz Khan/HT File Photo)
india news

On rising petrol, diesel prices, Surjewala makes sharp attack at govt

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:18 PM IST
After the recent hike, petrol prices in Delhi have inched closer to 90 per litre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The seaplane at the Sabarmati Riverfront, in Ahmedabad. (File photo)
The seaplane at the Sabarmati Riverfront, in Ahmedabad. (File photo)
india news

12 days after flying to Maldives, seaplane to land in Ahmedabad today

By Neha LM Tripathi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:12 PM IST
For the second time in three months since its launch, the country’s only seaplane operating between Kevadia and Sabarmati riverfront (Ahmedabad) was flown to Maldives on February 3 for scheduled maintenance
READ FULL STORY
Close
Authorities in Nagaland seized thousands of bottles of alcohol which is banned in the state.(Reuters File Photo)
Authorities in Nagaland seized thousands of bottles of alcohol which is banned in the state.(Reuters File Photo)
india news

In dry Nagaland, over 1000 liquor cases registered during peak of Covid pandemic

By Alice Yhoshü
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:01 PM IST
  • Nagaland has been under total prohibition since 1989 but its implementation has often been questioned.
READ FULL STORY
Close
OTT platforms in India reach around 40 million customers and make up a market worth around Rs.3000 crore.(MINT_PRINT)
OTT platforms in India reach around 40 million customers and make up a market worth around Rs.3000 crore.(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Contemplating 'some action' on regulating OTT platforms, Centre tells SC

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:58 PM IST
  • A bench comprising CJI S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, which was initially of the view that the petitioner should approach the government for the remedy, asked the government to file its response within six weeks to the PIL seeking OTT regulation by an autonomous body.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
india news

Maharashtra notifies 121 ha of mangrove area in Palghar as forest land

By Priyanka Sahoo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:45 PM IST
The state Mangrove Cell has also notified 1,509 ha in Palghar and 502.95 ha of mangroves land in Kurla as a reserved forest for conservation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda addresses a press conference.(PTI)
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda addresses a press conference.(PTI)
india news

Panchkula land scam: ED files chargesheet against Bhupinder Hooda, 21 others

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:57 PM IST
The case involves allotment of 14 industrial plots worth 30 crore. The ED said that acquaintances of Hoda were favoured in the allotment process.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi. (File photo)
BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi. (File photo)
india news

Odisha government ignorant about law on protection of heritage sites: BJP MP

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:38 PM IST
Aparajita Sarangi also called the ruling BJD’s opposition to the draft by-law on Puri’s Sri Jagannath temple and other temples in Bhubaneswar politically motivated
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of various social organisation display placards during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru on Monday. (PTI Photo )
Members of various social organisation display placards during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru on Monday. (PTI Photo )
india news

Disha Ravi's arrest: 'False to say there were lapses', says Delhi Police chief

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:36 PM IST
The operation of Delhi Police has come under scrutiny by legal experts and activists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Frontline workers being administered Covid-19 vaccines in Mumbai on Monday.(ANI Photo)
Frontline workers being administered Covid-19 vaccines in Mumbai on Monday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Priority vaccination for judges and lawyers: SC issues notice to govt

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:14 PM IST
The court was hearing a petition which said that the government has prioritised vaccination for several categories of officials and should do the same for judicial employees.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Dy. CM O Panneerselvam during the inauguration of Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension, that will link North Chennai with the Airport and Central Railway Station, in Chennai, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI02_14_2021_000084B)(PTI)
Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Dy. CM O Panneerselvam during the inauguration of Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension, that will link North Chennai with the Airport and Central Railway Station, in Chennai, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI02_14_2021_000084B)(PTI)
india news

AIADMK beyond caste and religion, says Palaniswami

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:20 PM IST
  • Palaniswami's AIADMK appears to have been compelled to reaffirm its secular stance in view of its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party which espouses the Hindutva cause.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Frontline workers being administered Covid19 vaccines in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI)
Frontline workers being administered Covid19 vaccines in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI)
india news

Maharashtra completes Covid-19 immunization of 4,679 healthcare workers

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:10 PM IST
  • Maharashtra has around 8 lakh healthcare workers and 5.8 lakh frontline workers registered on the centralised Co-WIN app.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Both were rushed to a nearby community health centre from where they were taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared them dead.(Representative image)
Both were rushed to a nearby community health centre from where they were taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared them dead.(Representative image)
india news

Father-son duo killed in road accident in UP's Pratapgarh

PTI, Pratapgarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Ram Murti Singh and his son Ajay (30) were seriously injured in the accident that took place on Raniganj-Patti road on Monday night, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Raniganj, Atul Anjan Tripathi said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MF Husain’s museum, Cinema Ghar, was demolished after his family sold the property last year(HT Photo)
MF Husain’s museum, Cinema Ghar, was demolished after his family sold the property last year(HT Photo)
india news

MF Husain’s legacy in Hyderabad now reduced to rubble

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:59 AM IST
  • MF Husain's museum, Cinema Ghar, was inaugurated in 1999 by Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit and housed rare collections of the renowned artist from various phases of his life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
india news

'Basant Panchami brought new enthusiasm for country marred by Covid-19': PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Paying tribute to Maharaja Suheldev, PM Modi said, "Today I have the privilege of laying the foundation stone of the grand memorial of Maharaja Suheldev ji in Bahraich."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sinha succeeds Judith Karl, who retired in February after concluding her 30-year career in the United Nations.(Preeti Sinha/Twitter)
Sinha succeeds Judith Karl, who retired in February after concluding her 30-year career in the United Nations.(Preeti Sinha/Twitter)
india news

Indian-origin Preeti Sinha to lead UN Capital Development Fund

PTI, United Nations
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Sinha commenced her tenure as UNCDF Executive Secretary, the highest leadership rank in the institution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP