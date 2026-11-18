Air India Express on Wednesday announced the elevation of its CFO Deepak Rajawat to Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1.

In a release on Wednesday, Air India Express said its board of directors has appointed Rajawat as the Chief Executive Officer with effect from December 1. (REUTERS/File)

The post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has been vacant since Aloke Singh stepped down as MD and CEO in March this year.

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The loss-making carrier currently operates around 585 daily flights connecting 48 domestic and 17 international destinations, with a fleet of 108 planes.

Prior to joining Air India Express, Rajawat was associated with erstwhile Vistara since its inception, holding leadership roles across Corporate Planning, Aircraft Acquisition, and Finance. He was also the Chief Commercial Officer at Vistara, a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines.

In a release on Wednesday, Air India Express said its board of directors has appointed Rajawat as the Chief Executive Officer with effect from December 1.

Also Read | Air India appoints Tewolde Gebremariam as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

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{{^usCountry}} Since joining Air India Express as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), he has played a key role in strengthening the airline's financial foundations while contributing to its expansion and integration within the Air India group, the release added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since joining Air India Express as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), he has played a key role in strengthening the airline's financial foundations while contributing to its expansion and integration within the Air India group, the release added. {{/usCountry}}

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"Deepak brings a rare combination of financial expertise, commercial acumen, and deep aviation experience, built over more than a decade across the Tata group's airlines.

"Having worked closely on the growth journeys of both Vistara and Air India Express, he brings valuable insight into the opportunities ahead and a strong understanding of the group's transformation priorities," Air India Express Chairman Nipun Aggarwal said.

The appointment of Rajawat also comes at a time when the Air India group is looking at ways to reduce costs and strengthen its operations amid multiple headwinds.

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Rajawat said that having been part of the Tata group's aviation ecosystem through Vistara and now Air India Express, he has had the privilege of witnessing first-hand the evolution of Indian aviation over the past decade.

"Air India Express has built strong momentum with a growing network, expanding fleet, and a distinctive value proposition."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Air India CEO and MD Tewolde Gebremariam said the airline will rebalance its network, work to regain overseas market share, reduce costs and order more wide-body planes.

He had also said efforts are underway to get Air India and Air India Express to work together to drive efficiency, synergy and shared corporate functions.

"In fact, more growth may come from the full-service (operations) wide-body (operations) because the opportunity there is much bigger.

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"... on the LCC (Low Cost Carrier) side also, on Air India Express, there is growth. We want to position these brands to the customer of all segments in the market," Tewolde had said.