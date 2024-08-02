Air India cancels flights to and from Israel's Tel Aviv till August 8. Here's why

Air India has suspended all flights to and from Tel Aviv effective immediately until August 8 amid escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict. “We are closely monitoring the situation and providing support to passengers with confirmed bookings during this period, offering a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges,” Air India said in a statement. Air India suspends flights to Israel's Tel Aviv until August 8 due to Middle East crisis

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated due to the Israel-Hamas war, particularly after fears of retaliation from Iran following the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Airlines are avoiding Iranian and Lebanese airspace and cancelling flights to Israel and Lebanon due to escalating tensions in the region.

Singapore Airlines, Taiwan's EVA Air, and China Airlines are rerouting flights to avoid Iran, according to Flightradar24 data. OPSGROUP advised avoiding Iranian and Iraqi airspace following the killings of senior Hamas and Hezbollah members.

On Tuesday evening, an Israeli airstrike killed Hezbollah top commander Fuad Shukr and leader Hassan Nasrallah. Israel also confirmed on Thursday that Mohammed Deif, head of Hamas' military wing, was killed in an airstrike in Gaza in July.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei threatened "harsh punishment" for his killing.

Hezbollah fired rockets at northern Israel on Thursday. Hezbollah said it launched dozens of Katyusha rockets “in response to the Israeli enemy's attack on the southern village of Shama that killed a number of civilians.”

"Israel is at a very high level of preparation for any scenario, both defensive and offensive," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

“Those who attack us, we will attack in return.”