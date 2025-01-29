Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Air India to resume Delhi-Tel Aviv flights from March 2

PTI |
Jan 29, 2025 07:57 PM IST

Five weekly flights will be operated from the national capital to Tel Aviv in Israel, the airline said in a release on Wednesday

Air India will resume direct flights to Tel Aviv from March 2, after suspending the services in August last year amid tensions in the Middle East.

Air India will deploy its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft. (Reuters)
Air India will deploy its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft. (Reuters)

Five weekly flights will be operated from the national capital to Tel Aviv in Israel, the airline said in a release on Wednesday.

Also Read | Mid-air ‘hijack’ alert activates security protocol in Mumbai-bound Air India flight

The airline will deploy its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft having 18 flat beds in Business Class and 238 seats in Economy Class on the route.

The non-stop flights will be operated on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Also Read | 'Open the door!': Passengers of delayed Air India flight seen banging overhead bin in viral video

The decision to resume operations on the Delhi-Tel Aviv route follows the requisite approvals, the release said.

In August 2024, the airline had suspended the direct flights in view of the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

Also Read | Consumer affairs ministry flags high airfares to DGCA

On Tuesday, Israel's tourism minister Haim Katz said he was pushing for a direct flight from Mumbai to Tel Aviv by Air India and Israeli airline EI AI.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On