Air India to resume Delhi-Tel Aviv flights from March 2

Air India will resume direct flights to Tel Aviv from March 2, after suspending the services in August last year amid tensions in the Middle East. Air India will deploy its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft. (Reuters)

Five weekly flights will be operated from the national capital to Tel Aviv in Israel, the airline said in a release on Wednesday.

Also Read | Mid-air ‘hijack’ alert activates security protocol in Mumbai-bound Air India flight

The airline will deploy its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft having 18 flat beds in Business Class and 238 seats in Economy Class on the route.

The non-stop flights will be operated on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Also Read | 'Open the door!': Passengers of delayed Air India flight seen banging overhead bin in viral video

The decision to resume operations on the Delhi-Tel Aviv route follows the requisite approvals, the release said.

In August 2024, the airline had suspended the direct flights in view of the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

Also Read | Consumer affairs ministry flags high airfares to DGCA

On Tuesday, Israel's tourism minister Haim Katz said he was pushing for a direct flight from Mumbai to Tel Aviv by Air India and Israeli airline EI AI.