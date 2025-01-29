Consumer affairs ministry flags high airfares to DGCA

New Delhi: The union consumer affairs ministry has written to the airline regulator, the director general of civil aviation, to take steps to “reduce” exorbitant airfares, which have made it difficult for devotees to attend the Mahakumbh, the Hindu religious gathering currently under way, union consumer affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday. The sectors that have seen a substantial jump in base fares, apparently due to a steep rise in travel demand due to the Mahakumbh (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

The consumer affairs ministry urged the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) to review the spike in airfares and the sectors that have seen a substantial jump in base fares, apparently due to a steep rise in travel demand due to the Mahakumbh.

“Mahakumbh is witnessing huge influx of devotees on a daily basis. The prices of airfares being exorbitantly high has made it difficult for people to make travel plans to Mahakumbh,” Joshi said in a post on X, after secretary to department of consumer affair Nidhi Khare wrote to the regulator.

“Keeping consumers interest in mind, we have written to @DGCAIndia to take steps to reduce the prices of the air fares,” Joshi said.

Both the civil aviation and DGCA held high-level meetings with major airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and Akasa Air to review airfares, an official said, adding airlines should keep the larger consumer interest in mind despite a jump in demand.

The consumer affairs ministry is of the view that airlines should add more capacity, especially during the forthcoming ‘ shahi snan’ days --- January 29, February 3, 4, 12 and 26.

Ahead of Mauni Amavasya and other auspicious bathing days at the Mahakumbh Mela, airfares to Prayagraj from major cities have skyrocketed, the HT reported on Wednesday.

While the ticket costs for Delhi to Prayagraj flights have soared to ₹20,000 or more from ₹5,000, one seeking to fly in from Mumbai must shell out anywhere between ₹20,000 to ₹56,000.

Similarly, the price of tickets for SpiceJet’s direct flight from Mumbai to Prayagraj starts at ₹20,482; Indigo’s tickets are priced at ₹27,851 and above. However, flights with layovers are priced much higher, ranging from ₹30,000 to ₹56,159.

This sharp rise in fares has raised questions about the fairness of pricing.

An official of Indigo, on the condition of anonymity, defended the price hikes, saying, “The airlines have not overcharged anyone; most of the fares are reasonable. However, some flights that involve one or two layovers naturally cost more due to the increased distance. Our dynamic fares need to be competitive.”

The surge in demand is, however, being seen as a boost to the local aviation sector.

Mukesh Upadhyaya, the director of Prayagraj airport, spoke with Hindustan Times about the growing number of flights arriving at Prayagraj. “It’s up to the airlines to decide the rates, but I am happy to see so many flights landing here. We used to receive around six to eight flights per day, but in the last three days alone, we’ve had around 100 flights, including a number of private charter planes. Presently, we have flights flying in from 17 cities daily,” he added.