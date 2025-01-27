'Open the door!': Passengers of delayed Air India flight seen banging overhead bin in viral video

Passengers of an Air India flight from Mumbai to Dubai were allegedly left stuck on board the plane on Saturday after the flight got delayed for nearly several hours. The Air India flight from Mumbai to Dubai was marred by a huge delay. (Representative image)(PTI)

A video has since gone viral on the internet, showing passengers creating a ruckus, demanding the crew members for an update and asking them to step outside of the aircraft, is doing rounds on the Internet.

According to reports, the flight AI 909 was originally scheduled to take off at 8:25 AM from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on the Republic Day eve.

However, it got delayed for several hours due to a technical issue. The now-viral video, shared by a passenger who was onboard the flight, shows angry flyers demanding answers from the cabin crew members, one of them banging the overhead bin. “We don’t trust you,” a passenger can be heard saying. “Open the door,” another passenger said.

“Airplane jack needs to be connected, please understand,” the captain can be heard saying in the video.

As the protest from the passengers intensified, they were finally deboarded at around 1 PM. According to flight tracker, the AI 909 flight from Mumbai to Dubai finally took off at 4:32 PM.

What did the passenger aboard flight AI909 say?

A passenger shared the clip of the ordeal on Instagram and wrote about what the flyers on board felt while being stuck. Calling it a ‘horrible experience’, he said that the air conditioning on the flight wasn't working.

“Passengers started feeling suffocated and yet the crew did not provide any relief until passengers forced them to open the gates and deboard,” the passenger wrote on social media.

According to the poster, the captain of the flight did not come outside the cockpit to address the issue.

“Truly not the kind of experience we expected from an airline owned by one of the most accountable business houses @tata_trusts. The captain not once came out of the cockpit to address the passengers to assuage the situation but only waited inside untill passengers lost their calm after 5 hours waiting patiently,” he wrote.