Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja declared heir to Jamnagar royal throne

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja has been declared the next Jam Saheb of Nawanagar, also known as Jamnagar, a princely state in Gujarat. This announcement was confirmed by Maharaja Jam Saheb of Nawanagar in a statement. Ajay Jadeja's cricket career spanned from 1992 to 2000, during which he played 15 Test matches.(Twitter)

In a letter shared by news agency ANI, Shatrusalyasinhji Digvijaysinhji Jadeja stated that Ajay has agreed to become his heir. Shatrusalyasinhji, Jam Saheb of Nawanagar, is the cousin brother of Ajay's father.

"The festival of Dussehra is believed to mark the day the Pandavas emerged victorious from exile. Today, on Dussehra, I am equally happy, as I have found a resolution to one of my dilemmas thanks to Ajay Jadeja, who has accepted to be my heir," Maharaja Jamsaheb, as he is popularly called, declared in a statement.

"Ajay Jadeja taking up the responsibility of serving the people of Jamnagar is truly a boon for its people. I express my sincere gratitude to him," he said.

Ajay Jadeja, born into the erstwhile Nawanagar royal family, has a rich cricketing pedigree. His relatives, K Ranjitsinhji and KS Duleepsinhji, are honored through the prestigious Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy, respectively.

The announcement comes after a recent visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who paid his respects at the Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial in Warsaw, Poland, in August.

"I saw a direct and living example of our deep people-to-people ties yesterday. I had the privilege of paying tribute at the memorial of Maharaja of Kolhapur. I am happy that even today the people of Poland respect his philanthropy and generosity. To immortalize his memory, we are going to start the Jam Saheb Nawanagar Youth Action Program between India and Poland. Every year, 20 young people from Poland will be taken on a visit to India," PM Modi said after the visit.

The memorial honors the legacy of Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji, the former Maharaja known for his humanitarian efforts during World War II, where he was affectionately dubbed the ‘Good Maharaja.’

Ajay Jadeja's journey from cricketer to royalty

Ajay Jadeja's cricket career spanned from 1992 to 2000, during which he played 15 Test matches and 196 One Day Internationals for India. He was renowned for his fielding skills.

Apart from his cricketing achievements, the 53-year-old has been involved in various other pursuits. He acted in a few Bollywood movies, participated in the dance reality show "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa," and worked as a cricket commentator and pundit for several news channels.

Recently, Jadeja made headlines as the team mentor for the Afghanistan cricket team during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Under his guidance, the team achieved notable victories against England and Pakistan.

Ajay Jadeja's ascent to the royal throne is not only a personal milestone but also a reflection of his family's political legacy. His father, Daulatsinhji Jadeja, served three terms as a Member of Parliament representing the Jamnagar Lok Sabha constituency.