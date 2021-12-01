Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa joins BJP ahead of Punjab polls

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, reported news agency ANI.

A prominent face of the Akali Dal in the national capital, Manjinder Singh Sirsa quit as president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) hours before joining the BJP.

While addressing the media, Sirsa said, “There are several issues concerning the Sikh community across the country and these can be resolved only by the government. I have always raised these issues. I discussed some of the issues faced by the community with home minister Amit Shahji today. I’m happy to inform you that the minister said that he wants to address all these issues.”

“There are several issues concerning the Sikh community which are unresolved for the past 70 years. In the national capital, Baba Banda Singh Bahadurji was martyred…But we couldn’t even get one university for the Sikh community in the past 70 years due to our weak leadership (Akali). What’s the point if the concerns of the community, which fights on the borders, are not addressed for years? I’m joining the party (BJP) to work for our community, its welfare and continue humanitarian work.”

He has also been a strong supporter of the farmers' protests against the three farm laws, which were repealed by the Centre recently.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa's induction into the BJP comes ahead of the crucial Punjab assembly polls, which Shekhawat, who is the BJP's in-charge for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls, said will help the party in the state elections.

Pradhan said the BJP will be strengthened with Sirsa's induction and added that he had quit his position in the DSGMC before joining the party.

Parliament recently passed a bill to annul the three laws in what has been seen as the BJP's effort to placate the protesting farmers, a large number of whom are Sikhs from Punjab.

The assembly elections to Punjab are slated to be held early next year.

