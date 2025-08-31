Search
Sun, Aug 31, 2025
Alert issued in Punjab's Kapurthala district as Beas water level rises further

PTI
Aug 31, 2025 01:27 pm IST

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said the water level in the Beas river had increased to 2.35 lakh cusecs due to heavy rains.

The Kapurthala district administration on Sunday issued an alert, appealing to people in the Sultanpur Lodhi area to move to safer places in view of the further increase in water level in the Beas river following incessant rains, officials said.

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said the water level in the Beas river had increased to 2.35 lakh cusecs due to heavy rains and urged people living in low-lying areas to move to safer places immediately.

The meteorological department has issued an alert of heavy rain in Kapurthala district.

Protecting the lives of people is the priority of the administration, so people from the affected areas should go to safer places, he said.

Teams of the Army and the state disaster response force are continuously evacuating people, he said.

Villages in the Sultanpur Lodhi and Bholath areas are the most-affected places because of floods.

Punjab is facing floods with the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers overflowing due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Villages worst-affected by the floods were in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts.

