All-party meet sets stage for stormy budget session

New Delhi: Opposition parties indicated on Thursday that they will press the treasury benches over the Maha Kumbh stampede that led to the deaths of at least 30 people among a host of other issues, setting what could be the tone for the Budget session that begins on Friday. The government has listed 16 bills, besides the financial business, for the upcoming session. (ANI PHOTO)

At the customary all-party meeting chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh, opposition leaders also indicated they will raise the issue of the controversial UGC draft regulations while leaders of the ruling NDA ally Janata Dal (United) suggested that the JPC on One Nation, One Election should have extensive debate.

Both the JD(U) and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) demanded that smaller NDA partners must get more time to speak in Parliament, according to people aware of the discussions at the meeting.

“We held a successful meeting with all party floor leaders today (Thursday) ahead of the Budget Session. I want to thank all the floor leaders. 52 leaders of total 36 political parties attended the meeting,” Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said.

The Budget session starts on Friday with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The General Budget for FY26 will be presented by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. “We have noted the statements, suggestions, and observations of all leaders,” Rijiju added.

While the BJP’s floor management skills will face a test during the session, especially to push key legislations, the fragile Opposition unity might jeopardise INDIA bloc’s floor strategy and the group’s larger political goals, at least in the initial days of the session. The Budget session, the most important and the longest in a calendar year, will continue till April 4. Both the Houses will be adjourned for recess on February 13, to reassemble on March 10.

The government has listed 16 bills, besides the financial business, for the upcoming session. The first half of the session will focus on President’s speech, the Budget speech, a debate on both speeches and related issues. The second half will see ministry-wise demands for grants discussion, the passage of the Finance Bill and other legislative issues.

The 16 bills listed include the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, the Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Bill, and the Immigration and Foreigners Bill.

During the meeting, Opposition lawmakers cornered the government on the stampede in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh that left at least 30 dead and the draft UGC guidelines on the appointment of vice-chancellors. They demanded a discussion on the Kumbh casualties and the administration’s lapses that led to the stampede in the early hours. “Several MPs including Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav and Trinamool (Congress)’s Derek O’Brien drew attention to the VIP culture, which they blamed for the mess that eventually led to the commotion as millions of people turned up for the holy snan,” a person privy to the meeting said.

The opposition alleged that the UGC guidelines undermine the autonomy of state-run educational institutions.