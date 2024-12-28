Allu Arjun files regular bail plea in Hyderabad stampede case

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun on Friday filed a petition in the Nampally criminal courts in Hyderabad seeking regular bail in connection with the case related to the death of a 35-year-old woman in a stampede-like situation during the premiere of his latest film Pushpa-2 on December 4, people aware of the matter said. The actor’s legal team informed the lower court that the high court had already granted him interim bail for four weeks, which would end on January 10 (Tharun Vinny)

Allu Arjun appeared before the court via video conference. After his counsel moved the bail petition, the public prosecutor sought additional time to file a counter. As a result, the court deferred the hearing for the bail plea to December 30.

The actor’s legal team informed the lower court that the high court had already granted him interim bail for four weeks, which would end on January 10. As per the original order issued by the lower court, the judicial remand of the actor, who was arrested and remanded on December 13, ended on Friday.

The court also postponed the hearing related to the extension of Allu Arjun’s judicial remand to January 10. It said it would also hear the arguments on the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident on the same day.

On December 24, the Hyderabad police questioned Allu Arjun for nearly four hours in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. A team of top police officials comprising Hyderabad deputy commissioner of police (central zone) Akshansh Yadav, Chikkadpally assistant commissioner of police Ramesh Kumar and senior inspector Raju Yadav grilled the actor.

The police posed around 20 questions to elicit the information with regard to the incident, but the actor remained silent to most of the questions.

Recently, Allu Arjun and the makers of Pushpa 2 announced a compensation of ₹2 crore to the family of the child. While ₹1 crore was given by Allu Arjun, Mythri Movies and director Sukumar gave ₹50 lakh each. The compensation was handed over to the family by film producer and chairperson of the Telangana Film Development Corporation, Dil Raju.