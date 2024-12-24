Allu Arjun summoned: Who is Hyderabad ACP Ramesh Kumar questioning 'Pushpa 2' actor in Sandhya Theatre stampede case?

Telugu actor Allu Arjun appeared before the police at Chikkadpally Police station in Telangana's Hyderabad on Tuesday and recorded his statement in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case, in which a woman had died, and her son was left seriously injured on December 4. Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun appeared before Hyderabad Police in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case on Tuesday(PTI and hyderabadpolice.gov.in)

Allu Arjun's lawyers, his father Allu Aravind and father-in-law Chandrasekhar Reddy were also present at the time of his appearance before the police at Chikkadpally Police Station on Tuesday.

Allu Arjun's questioning is said to have been done by Chikkadpally ACP Ramesh Kumar, along with Hyderabad central zone DCP Akshansh Yadav.

Who is Ramesh Kumar?

L Ramesh Kumar is the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Chikkadapally division. The Chikkadapally Police Station and Musheerabad Police Station come under his jurisdiction.

Addressing the media, Chikkadapally ACP Ramesh Kumar had on Sunday said the police had informed actor Allu Arjun's manager Santhosh about the death of the woman and the grievous injury to her child in the stampede.

They also told him that the situation was out of control and had instructed the actor and his crew to leave the theatre on December 4. ACP Ramesh Kumar said Allu Arjun did not leave the theatre despite being told to do so.

At the press conference, city police commissioner CV Anand showed a video made by police on the situation that prevailed when the stampede occurred.

The video was made by collating footage, including from news channels and cell phone clips. It suggests the actor remained in the theatre till midnight.

Anand did not make any comment on the video, but said the media can draw its own conclusions.

A police official talked about the sequence of events on the fateful night of December 4.