Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amaravati to have India’s first Quantum Valley Tech Park by January next year

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
May 04, 2025 07:58 AM IST

During the signing of the MoUs, the chief minister said Andhra Pradesh would emerge as global hub for quantum research and innovation

Amaravati, the capital city of Andhra Pradesh will have India’s first quantum computing valley, that comprises first-of-its kind quantum computing companies, by next year, Andhra Pradesh Bio-diversity Board chairman Neelayapalem Vijay Kumar said on Saturday.

The state government signed MoUs with IBM, TCS and L&T at an event held at chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence in Amaravati on Friday. (HT Photo)
The state government signed MoUs with IBM, TCS and L&T at an event held at chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence in Amaravati on Friday. (HT Photo)

The state government signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with global tech giants IBM, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at an event held at chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence at Undavalli in Amaravati on Friday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

Kumar said a Quantum Valley Tech Park will be inaugurated on January 1, 2026 in Amaravati. “It will have IBM Quantum System-2 with 156-qubit Heron processor which will India’s most powerful quantum computer. Simultaneously, the TCS will provide quantum access across 43 research centres in 17 states,” he told reporters.

During the signing of the MoUs, the chief minister said Andhra Pradesh would emerge as global hub for quantum research and innovation. Two committees will be constituted to fast-track execution: one focusing on infrastructure and another on ecosystem building, he said

During the MOU Ceremony, - Jay Gambetta, Vice President of IBM Quantum, said they will deploy IBM’s Quantum System-2 in Amaravati, calling it a pivotal step for India’s quantum journey.

Dr. Harrick Vin, CTO of Tata Consultancy Services, outlined TCS’s hybrid computing strategy that integrates quantum with classical systems like CPUs and GPUs. “Quantum will catalyse breakthroughs in life sciences, materials, cryptography and more,” he said.

With more than 75 quantum systems already deployed worldwide and eight centres in operation, IBM’s latest investment in India in Amaravati, reflects the country’s strong capabilities in both software and emerging tech, Vijay Kumar said.

He said L&T, tasked with construction, will begin immediate development of the main block and supporting infrastructure. The state government also plans to appoint global experts, develop quantum-enabled public services such as GST optimization and real-time census modelling, and create India’s first quantum governance framework, he said.

The Quantum Valley Tech Park will act as a launchpad for high-end job creation, talent development, and global investment inflows into India’s emerging quantum industry, Vijay Kumar added.

He said Naidu envisioned Quantum Valley as a Silicon Valley-inspired ecosystem, integrating academia, startups, and global expertise. He emphasized real-time analytics and inclusive policies.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Amaravati to have India’s first Quantum Valley Tech Park by January next year
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On