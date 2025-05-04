Amaravati to have India’s first Quantum Valley Tech Park by January next year

Amaravati, the capital city of Andhra Pradesh will have India’s first quantum computing valley, that comprises first-of-its kind quantum computing companies, by next year, Andhra Pradesh Bio-diversity Board chairman Neelayapalem Vijay Kumar said on Saturday. The state government signed MoUs with IBM, TCS and L&T at an event held at chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence in Amaravati on Friday. (HT Photo)

The state government signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with global tech giants IBM, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at an event held at chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence at Undavalli in Amaravati on Friday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

Kumar said a Quantum Valley Tech Park will be inaugurated on January 1, 2026 in Amaravati. “It will have IBM Quantum System-2 with 156-qubit Heron processor which will India’s most powerful quantum computer. Simultaneously, the TCS will provide quantum access across 43 research centres in 17 states,” he told reporters.

During the signing of the MoUs, the chief minister said Andhra Pradesh would emerge as global hub for quantum research and innovation. Two committees will be constituted to fast-track execution: one focusing on infrastructure and another on ecosystem building, he said

During the MOU Ceremony, - Jay Gambetta, Vice President of IBM Quantum, said they will deploy IBM’s Quantum System-2 in Amaravati, calling it a pivotal step for India’s quantum journey.

Dr. Harrick Vin, CTO of Tata Consultancy Services, outlined TCS’s hybrid computing strategy that integrates quantum with classical systems like CPUs and GPUs. “Quantum will catalyse breakthroughs in life sciences, materials, cryptography and more,” he said.

With more than 75 quantum systems already deployed worldwide and eight centres in operation, IBM’s latest investment in India in Amaravati, reflects the country’s strong capabilities in both software and emerging tech, Vijay Kumar said.

He said L&T, tasked with construction, will begin immediate development of the main block and supporting infrastructure. The state government also plans to appoint global experts, develop quantum-enabled public services such as GST optimization and real-time census modelling, and create India’s first quantum governance framework, he said.

The Quantum Valley Tech Park will act as a launchpad for high-end job creation, talent development, and global investment inflows into India’s emerging quantum industry, Vijay Kumar added.

He said Naidu envisioned Quantum Valley as a Silicon Valley-inspired ecosystem, integrating academia, startups, and global expertise. He emphasized real-time analytics and inclusive policies.