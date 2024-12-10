American citizen caught with satellite phone at Dehradun airport, arrested

Dehradun: An American citizen was arrested on Sunday after a satellite phone was allegedly found in his luggage during a routine check by CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) personnel at Jollygrant Airport in Dehradun. He was produced in a local court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody, said a police officer. The use of satellite phones is restricted in India. An American citizen was arrested at Dehradun airport on Sunday (HT File Photo)

According to the police, Joshua Ivan Richardson, a resident of Milwaukee city, had come to India on an e-tourist visa and was staying with a friend in Rishikesh.

“He was passing through the security check to board a flight to Delhi at around 2 pm on Sunday when the satellite phone was detected. The satellite phone was confiscated during the security screening and handed over to the police by CISF for further action,” said the officer.

A case was registered against the American citizen at Doiwala police station under relevant sections of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, on the complaint of CISF Sub-Inspector Madhu Yadav on Monday.

Also Read: Italian nurse booked for using satellite phone at Mumbai airport

Yadav said in the complaint, “During the screening duty at Dehradun airport, I recovered a satellite phone from the American citizen... satellite phone is not allowed in India.” The use of satellite phones other than BSNL-provided Inmarsat Satellite handset (ISAT Phone) in India is unlawful.

“During questioning, the American citizen claimed he was unaware of the laws and regulations regarding satellite phones in India. He stated that satellite phones are commonly used in the United States. There doesn’t appear to be any malicious intent on his part. However, our investigation is ongoing,” said Dehradun Superintendent of Police (Rural) Jaya Baloni.

In November 2022, a former Russian minister was caught by CISF personnel with a prohibited satellite phone during a security check at Jollygrant Airport. Victor Semenov, who served as the minister of agriculture and food of the Russian Federation from 1998 to 1999, was passing through security at the airport to board a flight to Delhi.