Amid Congress MLAs' protest in Jharkhand, Champai Soren puts forth brave face

ByHT News Desk
Feb 18, 2024 04:11 PM IST

CM Champai Soren said that there was no threat to the coalition government in Jharkhand and that the alliance was strong.

Jharkhand chief minister and JMM leader Champai Soren on Sunday reacted to Congress MLAs' displeasure over the induction of certain MLAs as cabinet ministers, saying there is no threat to his government.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren(PTI)
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren(PTI)

“This is an internal matter of the Congress, they will resolve it. I have nothing to say about that. There is no conflict between the JMM and Congress, and everything is absolutely fine.”

Soren made the remarks before meeting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Speaking about the meeting Champai Soren said that it was a courtesy meeting with the Congress president after taking charge as the CM.

As many as 12 MLAs of the Congress party threatened to boycott the upcoming state assembly session in Jharkhand from February 23 if their concerns were not addressed. The MLAs also reached Delhi to hold talks with the party's leadership in connection with the matter.

The MLAs had expressed their displeasure over giving ministerial berths to Congress MLAs Alamgir Alam, Rameshwar Oraon, Banna Gupta and Badal Patralekh. The MLAs demanded the implementation of the 'one person, one post' rule by party leader Rahul Gandhi.

“The Congress has 17 MLAs and the JMM (29). The JMM has already taken the chief minister and the speaker’s posts. They have six ministerial berths and we want the remaining one. We are not compromising on that. In case Alamgir Alam is retained, he should quit the post of the Congress legislature party leader,” PTI quoted Jaimangal.

Congress state chief Rajesh Thakur informed PTI that the concerns raised by the 12 Congress legislators are under review.

The JMM-led alliance has 47 MLAs in Jharkhand. 29 MLAs are from JMM itself whereas 17 belong to the Congress and one belongs to RJD.

With inputs from PTI

