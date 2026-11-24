The Tamil Nadu government has deployed 19 senior officials of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department as 'district monitoring officers' to safeguard farmers in the wake of inadequate rainfall due to a poor Northeast monsoon season in the southern state, officials familiar with the development said.

Political parties including the Left CPI and CPI (M) have demanded the State government to declare the 'delta districts' of Tamil Nadu as 'drought affected' in the wake of poor rainfall in the State. (Unsplash/Representative) more less

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The officials, who will be the district monitoring officers, have been instructed to ensure field-level coordination among the departments of agriculture, horticulture and plantation crops, agricultural marketing and agri-business, among others, so that farmers benefit.

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Accordingly, the officials as 'district monitoring officers' would be monitoring and reporting to the government on farmer registration and digital crop survey, status of samba crops and necessary measures to rescue crops withering due to water scarcity, implementation of union and state government sponsored schemes, agricultural operations, among others, the official aware of the development told HT.

"Adequate instructions have been given to the district monitoring officers to meet farmers directly and find solutions to challenges faced in cultivation," he said, adding that the officials are appointed at a rate of one officer per one to three districts.

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{{^usCountry}} Responding to a query, he said the Tamil Nadu government is focused on taking all measures to protect farmers from any difficulties by appointing district monitoring officers, conducting field inspections, and ensuring that the farmers' welfare schemes reach them transparently. What prompted the move {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to a query, he said the Tamil Nadu government is focused on taking all measures to protect farmers from any difficulties by appointing district monitoring officers, conducting field inspections, and ensuring that the farmers' welfare schemes reach them transparently. What prompted the move {{/usCountry}}

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The move by the agriculture department comes in the backdrop of the situation caused by the El Niño phenomenon and the erratic Northeast monsoon season.

Political parties including the Left CPI and CPI (M) have demanded the State government to declare the 'delta districts' of Tamil Nadu as 'drought affected' in the wake of poor rainfall in the State.

CPI MLA T Ramachandran (Thalli constituency), during his brief interaction with the chief minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday, placed a demand that the 'Delta Districts' comprising Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Thiruthuraipoondi, and Nagapattinam be declared as 'drought-hit '.

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Due to a rainfall deficit in the delta districts, paddy crops have dried up, severely affecting farmers on a large scale, he said.

Thiruthuraipoondi CPI MLA K Marimuthu also said that the Cauvery delta region has been severely drought-hit due to inadequate water inflow into the Mettur dam and the failure of monsoon rains.