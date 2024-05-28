Amid Porsche crash row, 2 Pune students killed in another hit-and-run case

In yet another tragic accident in Pune, two engineering students were killed after a truck knocked them, the police said on Tuesday. The driver of the truck tried to flee the spot but was caught after a brief chase. The driver was arrested by the Pune Police. (Representational)

The students were riding a motorcycle on Monday night when the truck hit the duo from behind. The hit-and-run case took place at 10.30 pm on Monday, in Pune's Chandan Nagar area.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Three engineering students, all in their early 20s, were on their way to the Pune railway station on Pune-Ahmednagar road, the police said.

Two of the three students were heading to their hometown Latur in Maharashtra via train.

The truck hit their motorcycle from behind. One youth died on the spot whereas the other died during treatment in a hospital.

Also read: Pune Porsche crash: ₹3 lakh given to change teen's blood sample, hospital peon arrested | Top updates

"While they were on the way, the truck hit their motorbike from the backside. A youth died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries in a hospital," Vimaltal police station's inspector Anand Khobre told PTI.

The truck driver tried to escape. However, the police and locals stopped him 300 meters from the accident spot.

The truck driver was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other relevant sections, the police said.

The tragedy took place amid the Porsche row. A 17-year-old boy knocked down and accidentally killed two techies earlier this month. He was caught but was let off with the condition that he would write an essay on road safety. After a massive furore, his bail was cancelled and he was sent to a reform home.

The boy had been driving his father's Porsche car shortly after drinking alcohol in two Pune bars. The police later arrested the owners of the bars, and the minor accused's father.

They have also arrested the grandfather of the minor for coercing their driver to take the blame for the accident.