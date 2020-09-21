e-paper
Amid protests over farm bills, Delhi civic body clarifies social and political gatherings are banned in national capital till Sept 30

Amid protests over farm bills, Delhi civic body clarifies social and political gatherings are banned in national capital till Sept 30

As per the DDMA order on June 6, all social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions as well other gatherings and congregations were prohibited throughout NCT of Delhi.

india Updated: Sep 21, 2020 20:25 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Delhi Pradesh Congress workers during a demonstration against agriculture related reform bills, near Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

The DDMA on Monday clarified that all social, cultural and political functions along with large gatherings and congregations in Delhi are prohibited till September 30.

In view of several protests against farm bills in the city, the Delhi Police also said demonstrations cannot be allowed till September 30, citing an earlier order of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) which prohibits such activities.

In a communication to Delhi government’s Deputy home secretary, DDMA additional CEO Rajesh Goyal on Monday said the order of the Authority, dated June 6, will continue till September 30.

Also, the order restricted marriage related gatherings to 50 persons and funeral and last rites gatherings to 20 persons.

“The said position has been continued till September 30, vide DDMA order dated September 3, 2020,” Goyal stated.

“It is therefore quite clear that at present, all social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions, other gatherings and congregations are prohibited throughout NCT of Delhi,” he said.

The Delhi Police also said in a tweet that all political, cultural and social gatherings in NCT of Delhi will remain suspended till September 30.  On Monday, the police also detained over 40 Delhi Congress workers, including state president Anil Kumar, who were marching towards Parliament to protest the farm bills. PTI VIT TDS TDS

