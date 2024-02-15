Amid Sandeshkhali row, BJP attacks TMC's Nusrat Jahan over Valentine's Day posts

The Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal has hit out actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, a Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, even as tension simmered in the Sandeshkhali area of North 24 Parganas district's Basirhat subdivision on Tuesday during a protest by BJP workers led by state party president Sukanta Majumder against the alleged sexual harassment of women. Nusrat Jahan with her husband and actor Yash Dasgupta.

As clashes broke out between the police and BJP members in Sandeshkhali, Nusrat Jahan was seen celebrating Valentine’s Day with her husband and actor Yash Dasgupta. Wearing an elegant crimson gown fit for royalty, she was seen in a Valentine’s Day-themed photo session, later posting the snapshots on her official Instagram account accompanied by heart emojis.

“Priorities matter: In Sandeshkhali, women are protesting for their respect. Meanwhile, the TMC MP of Basirhat is celebrating Valentine's Day,” the Bengal BJP wrote on X (formally Twitter).

The West Bengal police, however, called the sexual exploitation allegations “wilful misinformation”. On Wednesday night, the police took to X (formally) claiming that “no allegations of sexual torture of women have so far been received”.

During the enquiries since conducted by the State Women’s Commission, an all-women 10-member fact-finding team led by DIG CID, and also the district police… The representatives of the National Women’s Commission, following a recent visit to Sandeshkhali, have also corroborated this, saying that they did not receive any complaints of rape of local women during their enquiry. It is reiterated that all allegations and complaints received will be duly enquired into and lawful action will be initiated. It is also being made unequivocally clear that strict legal action will be initiated against sections of the media for spreading unfounded misinformation," the Bengal police posted.

In the picture and videos posted on Instagram, the TMC MP is captured leaning on Yash. A reel showcases them both holding what appears to be champagne glasses or indulging in chocolates while seated aboard what seems to be a yacht in river Ganga.

Meanwhile, the BJP has formed a six-member committee of Union ministers and MPs to visit Sandeshkhali and collect information about the alleged incidents of sexual harassment and violence against women there.

Union minister Annapurna Devi has been named as the convenor of the high-level committee. Other members of the panel are Pratima Bhowmik, BJP MPs Sunita Duggal, Kavita Patidar, Sangeeta Yadav, and Brijlal.

They have been directed to visit the incident site, take stock of the situation, talk to the victims, and submit their report to BJP Party president JP Nadda. Nadda, in the notification, said that the alleged incidents are "heart-wrenching."

Women in Sandeshkhali have been agitating for the last few days over alleged atrocities committed against them by TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides.

Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar sustained injuries during a police lathicharge as a scuffle broke out between the police and party workers.

The West Bengal government has reimposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in and around 500 metres of area in seven-gram panchayats, including Sandeshkhali.

The Trinamool Congress has, however, blamed the BJP for trying to vitiate the atmosphere in Sandeshkhali.

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose has submitted a report to the ministry of home affairs, blaming the law enforcers for working hand in glove with “rowdy elements” in Sandeshkhali, according to Raj Bhavan sources.

Bose, who visited the restive area and spoke with the agitators on Monday, said in the report that the local people want constitution of a Special Task Force or Special Investigation Team to probe into their allegations.