Amid uproar over three dy CMs demand, Karnataka minister clarifies

ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Sep 21, 2023 12:48 AM IST

Karnataka cooperation minister N Rajanna clarified on Wednesday that the demand for three deputy chief ministers (Dy CMs) from diverse communities is driven by the Congress party’s strategic considerations for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, dismissing instigation by chief minister Siddaramaiah.

A section of the Congress is said to be of the opinion that Rajanna’s statement seeking three Dy CMs was part of a plan by Siddaramaiah’s camp to keep deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, amid talks that the latter might seek the CM post after two and a half years of the Congress government’s tenure. It is alleged that Rajanna’s statement was part of a plan to counter Shivakumar’s influence in the government and the party.

Addressing reporters, the cooperation minister said, “Contrary to some media reports suggesting that I made these statements at the behest of chief minister Siddaramaiah, I want to clarify that I have neither discussed this proposal with him nor has he instructed me to do so.”

Rajanna, who initially raised the issue on September 16, reiterated his stance that appointing Dy CMs from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat, SC/ST, and minority communities aligns with the party’s interests. He emphasised that this suggestion should not be viewed as an attempt to diminish the role of deputy CM Shivakumar.

“The forthcoming Lok Sabha elections are of paramount importance for Karnataka and our party. Winning more seats is crucial, and I have put forth the proposal for three additional Dy CMs in the interest of the party,” he said. “This proposal is not intended to either praise or criticise anyone nor is it based on external influence. It is about ensuring broad community representation.”

Minister Rajanna clarified that he did not specify the individuals who should be appointed as DCMs and reiterated that he is not seeking the position for himself.

“If Dy CMs are made one each from Veerashaiva-Lingayat, minority and SC/ST community, we will get more support than what we have now. This is what I have suggested. I have not said who should be made Dy CM. I have also clarified that I’m not an aspirant at all,” he said.

Following the government formation, there were talks that Shivakumar’s appointment as the sole Dy CM was part of a commitment made by the Congress leadership to secure his cooperation in relinquishing his claim to the chief minister’s post during the formation of the Congress government in Karnataka.

In response to questions about this commitmentm Minister Rajanna said that he was not aware of any such decision and would not have proposed the additional Dy CMs if he had been informed about this.

(With PTI inputs)

