‘Amit Shah bought a big washing machine’, Kharge attacks BJP, slams PM Modi for ignoring Manipur

In a sharp criticism of the Modi-led NDA government, Rajya Sabha LoP, Mallikarjun Kharge slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of using "a big washing machine" to clean the image of those who align with Bharatiya Janata Party. Union home minister Amit Shah and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Addressing the Upper House during a discussion on the Constitution, Kharge remarked, “Amit Shah has bought a big washing machine. Whoever goes inside comes out clean. You should not take revenge if a state or region is not voting for you.”

The Congress party president further attacked the government for its handling of the ongoing violence in Manipur, questioning why Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has not visited the conflict-hit region yet despite conducting an election campaign everywhere.

"PM Modi goes for elections everywhere, but he is not ready to go to Manipur. Rahul Gandhi went there and took out a yatra. You have so much security, but you are not going there despite that. Why are you not solving this problem?" Kharge asked.

Kharge on Constitutional amendments

During the address Kharge also countered Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's allegations against the Congress and said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel himself wrote a letter to Jawaharlal Nehru, stating that Constitutional amendments are the only solution to pressing problems.

Speaking during a discussion on the Constitution in Rajya Sabha, Kharge said, “On July 3, 1950, Sardar Patel wrote a letter to Nehru, stating that Constitutional amendments were the only solution to pressing problems. Patel himself said in that letter.”

Earlier today, initiating the debate on the constitution in the upper house Sitharaman launched a scathing attack on former Congress leaders including Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi and said that the Constitutional amendments that they brought were not about strengthening democracy but protecting those in power.