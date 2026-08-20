Chennai, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday led the deliberations at the meeting of southern states' chief ministers at Kovalam near here, where Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar raised the delimitation issue while CMs C Joseph Vijay and V D Satheesan had a "key interaction."

Amit Shah chairs southern CMs conclave, Shivakumar flags delimitation

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Against the background of Cauvery river water sharing issue and the Mekedatu dam row, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, who was seated next to his Karnataka counterpart Shivakumar, spoke to him at the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council.

The Southern Zonal Council comprises the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, and the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. Keralam CM Satheesan, among others, attended the meeting.

Deep Dive What is the main concern raised by Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar regarding delimitation? Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar raised concerns about the delimitation process, urging that the 1971 census be honored as the basis and advocating for the retention of the current strength of Lok Sabha seats at 543 for the next 25 years. Why does Shivakumar believe southern states should not lose political representation during delimitation? Shivakumar argues that the southern states' success in controlling population should not penalize them by reducing their political voice, emphasizing that representation is not just about numbers but also about weight and influence. How does Shivakumar link women's reservation to the delimitation discussion? Shivakumar connects women's reservation to the delimitation issue by asserting that the implementation of women's reservation should proceed regardless of any new delimitation exercise, as women have waited long enough for representation.

In his remarks, Shivakumar urged the Southern Zonal Council to adopt a resolution calling on the Union government to honour the 1971 census as the basis for delimitation, retain the Lok Sabha's existing strength of 543 seats for the next 25 years and accommodate women's reservation within these existing seats.

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{{^usCountry}} The southern states' success in controlling its population must not become a reason for reducing its political voice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The southern states' success in controlling its population must not become a reason for reducing its political voice. {{/usCountry}}

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"We welcome the assurance that no southern state will lose seats. But representation is not only about numbers. It is about weight, and about voice," he said.

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Southern states had responded to the country's call for population stabilisation with discipline and success, and they should not be penalised for that achievement during the delimitation exercise, he said.

Shivakumar wanted the 1971 population basis be respected and for the overall strength of the Lok Sabha to remain unchanged.

"I am confident that all the chief ministers here will support me in what I say. Let the 1971 basis be honoured, and let the strength of our voice be protected," he added.

Shivakumar also linked the delimitation issue with women's reservation, arguing that the implementation of the reservation should not be delayed on account of a fresh delimitation exercise.

He urged the Council to pass a resolution seeking to freeze the number of Lok Sabha seats at the existing 543 for the next 25 years and provide women's reservation within those specific seats.

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The Karnataka CM also flagged the issue of the Mekedatu project, stressing that it is important not only for his state, but for Tamil Nadu as well.

"While walking to the meeting, senior leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu ji told me that we need to solve the Cauvery water issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Let me assure you, every drop of water from the Mekedatu project will help farmers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Help us help you," he said.

Tamil Nadu has been opposed to the balancing reservoir across river Cauvery saying it will harm the state's interests if implemented.

Meanwhile, in a social media post, Shivakumar, referring to the key meeting, said it was an opportunity to engage with the chief ministers, their deputies, ministers and senior officials from across the southern region.

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Shared priorities and issues concerning the progress, development and interests of the region were discussed, he said. Karnataka remains committed to working together with its neighbouring states to strengthen the South and contribute to a stronger India.

"Glad to interact with Keralam CM,Telangana DCM, Telangana Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao along with our Home Minister Priyank Kharge ahead of the Council meeting."

"Exchanged views on our shared priorities and the issues that are important to the progress and development of our region."

Meanwhile, Satheesan said he interacted with Vijay.

Sharing photographs of the interaction on social media platform X, Satheesan said in a post, "On the sidelines of the Southern Zonal Council meeting in Mahabalipuram , Chennai, had a key interaction with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. P K Kunhalikutty was also present."

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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay felicitated Shah on the occasion.

The meeting of the chief ministers of southern states will deliberate important inter-state and national issues at a seaside resort in the city's outskirts.

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