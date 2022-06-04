Amit Shah to meet Sidhu Moose Wala's family in Chandigarh

Union home minister Amit Shah will meet the family of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, whose murder last week sent shockwaves across the country.

He will meet the family at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Chandigarh. The minister visited the city to inaugurate Khelo India Games. He will also be scheduled to chair a meeting of the Punjab BJP leaders and address them.

Moose Wala -- whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu -- was shot dead in his car by unidentified assailants in the northern state of Punjab on May 29. The Police said the murder was linked to inter-gang rivalry.

Meanwhile, a Canada-based gangster known as Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility in a post on social media.

On Friday, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann whe is facing a major backlash for scaling down his security a day before the murder, met the singer's family in at his native village Moosa in Mansa district. Before this, Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema and rural development minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal visited Moose Wala’s house.

The 28-year-old singer rose to fame with his catchy songs that often targted his rival rappers and politicians, while portraying him a man who always fights for his community's pride. Besides India, Moose Wala also had massive following abroad especially in Canada and Britain -- home to large Punjab-origin communities.

On Friday, Punjab police arrested two men - linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from Haryana's Fatehabad amid investigation. However, the police have arrested them in a separate case registered against them in Moga district.

Bishnoi too is being questioned by the Delhi Police over the killing.

Before this, the Punjab Police arrested Manpreet Bhau, a resident of Dhaipe village, from Mansa village in Punjab in connection with the case.

