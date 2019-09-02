Amit Shah to visit Guwahati on September 8

india

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Guwahati on September 8 as part of his two-day visit to Assam to participate in the North Eastern Council (NEC) meeting here.

During his visit, Shah will meet Chief Ministers and Governors of the eight North-eastern states to discuss issues pertaining to development in the region.

According to sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Home Minister will review the progress of various developmental issues at the North Eastern Council meeting.

The visit is considered to be a crucial development after the publication of the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, which excluded over 19 lakh people.

The list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh after 1971.

