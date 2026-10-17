Amit Shah to arrive in Kolkata on Saturday evening to visit Durga Puja pandals

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in West Bengal on Saturday evening for a two-day visit to the metropolis and its surrounding areas amid Durga Puja festivities, sources said.
This would be his first visit to the state during Durga Puja after the BJP came to power in West Bengal.
BJP sources said Shah is scheduled to arrive here from Ahmedabad around 8.10 pm and is likely to be received at the airport by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya.
Deep Dive
When will Amit Shah arrive in Kolkata for his Durga Puja visit?
Which Durga Puja pandals and religious sites will Amit Shah visit in Kolkata?
Why is Amit Shah’s Durga Puja visit to West Bengal notable?
Also Read I A grand Mahalaya, stress on Sanatani traditions, a star-studded Dusshera and more: What has changed this Durga Puja in Bengal
After an overnight stay at a guest house in South Kolkata's Alipore, the Union home minister will visit Ramakrishna Mission headquarters Belur Math at 10.45 am on Sunday to witness the puja there..
He will then visit the Deshbandhu Club Durga Puja pandal in Howrah district's Bally at 11.30 am, before heading to north Kolkata's Sovabazar Rajbari for its more than 250-year-old Durga Puja and will offer prayers there.{{/usCountry}}
He will then visit the Deshbandhu Club Durga Puja pandal in Howrah district's Bally at 11.30 am, before heading to north Kolkata's Sovabazar Rajbari for its more than 250-year-old Durga Puja and will offer prayers there.{{/usCountry}}
Later in the day, Shah will visit the Sreebhumi Durga Puja pandal in eastern Kolkata's Lake Town before leaving for Delhi, sources said.