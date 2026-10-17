Amit Shah to arrive in Kolkata on Saturday evening to visit Durga Puja pandals

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in West Bengal on Saturday evening for a two-day visit to the metropolis and its surrounding areas amid Durga Puja festivities, sources said.

This would be Amit Shah's first visit to the state during Durga Puja after the BJP came to power in West Bengal. (HT File Photo)

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This would be his first visit to the state during Durga Puja after the BJP came to power in West Bengal.

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BJP sources said Shah is scheduled to arrive here from Ahmedabad around 8.10 pm and is likely to be received at the airport by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya.

Deep Dive When will Amit Shah arrive in Kolkata for his Durga Puja visit? Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Kolkata on Saturday evening, around 8.10 pm, from Ahmedabad. He is expected to leave for Delhi on Sunday after visiting the puja sites. Which Durga Puja pandals and religious sites will Amit Shah visit in Kolkata? On Sunday, Shah is scheduled to visit Belur Math, the Deshbandhu Club pandal in Bally, Sovabazar Rajbari and the Sreebhumi pandal in Lake Town. He will offer prayers at Sovabazar Rajbari. Why is Amit Shah’s Durga Puja visit to West Bengal notable? It will be Shah’s first visit to West Bengal during Durga Puja since the BJP came to power in the state. His two-day visit includes Kolkata and surrounding areas.

Also Read I A grand Mahalaya, stress on Sanatani traditions, a star-studded Dusshera and more: What has changed this Durga Puja in Bengal

After an overnight stay at a guest house in South Kolkata's Alipore, the Union home minister will visit Ramakrishna Mission headquarters Belur Math at 10.45 am on Sunday to witness the puja there..

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{{^usCountry}} He will then visit the Deshbandhu Club Durga Puja pandal in Howrah district's Bally at 11.30 am, before heading to north Kolkata's Sovabazar Rajbari for its more than 250-year-old Durga Puja and will offer prayers there. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He will then visit the Deshbandhu Club Durga Puja pandal in Howrah district's Bally at 11.30 am, before heading to north Kolkata's Sovabazar Rajbari for its more than 250-year-old Durga Puja and will offer prayers there. {{/usCountry}}

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Later in the day, Shah will visit the Sreebhumi Durga Puja pandal in eastern Kolkata's Lake Town before leaving for Delhi, sources said.