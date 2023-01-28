Amrit Udyan is new name for Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan: 'Historic...'

The iconic gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi - which were known as Mughal Gardens - will now be known as "Amrit Udyan". The new name has been given by President Draupadi Murmu as part of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" festivities, to mark 75 years of India's independence, deputy press secretary to the President, Navika Gupta, told reporters on Saturday. She further announced that the gardens would be thrown open on Sunday for public, and will remain open for about two months this time - from January 31 to March 26. Apart from this, a few days have also been reserved exclusively for differently-abled people, farmers, and women, she added.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan's official website has updated information on Amrit Udyan. "Spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres, Amrit Udyan has often been portrayed, and deservedly so, as the soul of the Presidential Palace. The Amrit Udyan draw its inspiration from the Mughal Gardens of Jammu and Kashmir, the gardens around the Taj Mahal and even miniature paintings of India and Persia," it reads.

"Sir Edwin Lutyens had finalized the designs of the Amrit Udyan as early as 1917, however, it was only during the year 1928-1929 that plantings were done. His collaborator for the gardens was Director of Horticulture, William Mustoe," it further highlights. "Like the building of Rashtrapati Bhavan have two different styles of architecture, Indian and western, similarly, Sir Lutyens brought together two different horticulture traditions together for the gardens, the Mughal style and the English flower garden. Mughal canals, terraces and flowering shrubs are beautifully blended with European flowerbeds, lawns and private hedges."

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hailed the "historic decision" of the Narendra Modi government, and said it was needed to “come out of ‘slavery mentality’” in 'Amrit Kal' (golden era). "In order to come out of 'slavery mentality' in 'Amritkal', another historic decision of Modi government... The Mughal Garden in Rashtrapati Bhavan will now be known as Amrit Udyan," he tweeted in Hindi.

Many other BJP leaders also praised the government for the name change. "Symbol of slavery eliminated! In order to come out of 'slavery mentality' in 'Amritkal', another historic decision of Modi government...(sic)," BJP MP Devesh Kumar tweeted.

