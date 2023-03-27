Home / India News / Amritpal Singh hiding in Nepal? Indian embassy seeks help

Amritpal Singh hiding in Nepal? Indian embassy seeks help

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Mar 27, 2023 03:36 PM IST

"The esteemed ministry is requested to inform the Department of Immigration not to permit Amritpal Singh to travel through Nepal for any third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape from Nepal using Indian Passport or any other fake passport under intimation to this mission,” a letter sent to the Department of Consular Services on Saturday said.

India has requested the Nepal government not to allow fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who is believed to be hiding in Nepal, to flee to a third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape using Indian passport or any other fake passport, a media report said on Monday.

Amritpal Singh, Khalistani leader.(HT_PRINT)
In a letter sent to the Department of Consular Services on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has requested the government agencies to arrest Singh if he tries to flee from Nepal, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

"Singh is currently hiding in Nepal," the paper said, citing a copy of the letter obtained by it. (ALSO READ: Radical Sikh bodies object to Akal Takht Jathedar’s remark on Amritpal Singh)

The letter and Singh's personal details have been circulated to all the concerned agencies from hotels to airlines, the paper said, citing multiple sources.

Singh, who is said to be possessing multiple passports with different identities, has been on the run since March 18 when the police launched a crackdown against him.

The elusive preacher gave the police the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Punjab's Jalandhar district.

amritpal singh nepal punjab khalistani + 1 more
