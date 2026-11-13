Jailed Punjab MP Amritpal granted one-day bail for grandmother’s last rites
According to family sources, the jailed leader is scheduled to arrive in Punjab on Saturday to participate in the cremation.
A local court on Friday granted a one-day interim bail to jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, allowing him to attend the final rites of his grandmother, Charan Kaur, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 84.
The development was confirmed on Friday by Shamsher Singh Padhri, spokesperson for the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De organisation. According to family sources, the jailed leader is scheduled to arrive in Punjab on Saturday to participate in the cremation.
The ruling follows a petition filed by Amritpal’s legal counsel in the Amritsar district and sessions court, urging the judiciary to weigh both legal and humanitarian considerations. The defense team had sought temporary release for the MP—along with other detained family members—to enable them to bid a final farewell.
Previously, the family's counsel and the MP's father, Tarsem Singh, maintained that the mortal remains, currently kept at the family’s native village of Jallupur Khera, would not be cremated until Amritpal was granted permission to attend. The family had earlier expressed anguish after a court-permitted 10-minute video call from Assam's Dibrugarh central jail—where Amritpal is currently lodged—could not be successfully facilitated.
About Amritpal Singh
Amritpal Singh, who assumed leadership of the Waris Punjab De organisation after returning to India from Dubai in 2022, was arrested in April 2023 following a crackdown related to the February 2023 Ajnala police station storming incident.
He was initially detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) at Dibrugarh central jail. While under detention, he contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate from the Khadoor Sahib constituency and secured a decisive victory.
Following the expiration of his NSA detention in April 2026, the Punjab Police formally re-arrested him in connection with the Ajnala criminal case. He continues to be held in Dibrugarh jail on security grounds under orders from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, making this interim release a significant legal development for the family.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More