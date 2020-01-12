AMU to reopen today; VC seeks ‘extra security’ for self, family

india

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 02:44 IST

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor has sought extra security from the state authorities for himself and his family before the university reopens on Monday after month-long winter vacations, citing threats from “lumpen elements and outsiders”. He wrote a letter to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in this regard.

The police would be deployed at the V-C lodge, registrar office and the administrative block on AMU campus, said SSP (Aligarh) Aakash Kulhari.

Anti-CAA protests have been on at AMU since December 9. On December 15 night, the stir turned violent and the police entered the campus after the varsity administration raised an alarm. Following the incident, the university administration issued a notice on December 16 advancing the winter vacations, which were scheduled from December 23. The administration asked students to vacate the hostels, while the remaining students continued with protests.

On Sunday, the university authorities assured students that efforts would be made to quash FIRs, in case of innocent students. Vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor clarified that he had no issue if students protested peacefully.

“The university administration is committed to provide congenial atmosphere and security to students. Exams will be held on the revised dates so that the academic schedule is maintained,” said the V-C, adding that the AMU administration would meet senior students along with provosts and senior teachers to redress their grievances.

“...I have full faith in students. But there some anti-social elements, including those rusticated and others on bail for criminal charges, who are instigating students to attack me. They are calling me an RSS/BJP member and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) supporter...,” the Vice Chancellor said in his letter.

Despite clarification by the V-C that there was no threat to him from students of AMU but from anti social elements, the students objected to the letter written to the SSP. “AMU students were shocked to know that the V-C has expressed fears for his and his family members’ life...,” stated Salman M Imtiaz, former president of AMU Students’ Union.

“As AMU students have been protesting against CAA-NRC-NPR, his statement is an attempt to intimidate students so that democratic voices are curbed on the campus. Peaceful resistance within the limits of law will continue at the university,” said Imtiaz .