An awful school day followed by months of nightmares

He had a routine. Every morning at 7am, he left his village home for his school, 1km away. At 1pm in the afternoon, he would return and then spend the rest of the day in the modest two-room unfinished brick house, taking a break to play with his friends in the evening.

But August 23, 2023 was different. That afternoon, as the seven-year-old Muslim boy pushed past the weathered wooden gates into a room with dabs of cement slapped on chipped bricks, he was trembling. His face was red and dried tears had formed streaks on his sunken face.

“He couldn’t eat or speak for days. He kept asking, why did they hate me? It broke my heart,” said his mother.

Eventually that day, the boy told his parents what had happened – that his teacher, Tripta Tyagi, had instructed his classmates to slap him one after the other, enraged that he had forgotten multiplication tables. She also allegedly made communally charged remarks against Muslims. The next day, video footage of the incident where Tyagi could be heard urging the children to “slap harder” went viral.

Initially reluctant to act due to societal pressures and fear, the boy’s father filed a formal complaint on August 26. Later on the same day, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against Tyagi under Indian Penal Code Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), and on September 7, the more serious 295A (deliberate acts to outrage religious feelings), as well as Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, pertaining to cruelty to children, were added. Tyagi was never arrested or arrested.

By then, a tide of criticism had swept the country, prompting the Supreme Court to take up the case. The school, Neha Public School, was found running without permission and was shuttered. The top court rebuked the state government’s initial handling of the probe, asked the administration to assume responsibility for the child, and last week, directed the Uttar Pradesh government to bear the full educational expenses of the child till he finishes school. HT visited the child and his family to take stock.

Fear, withdrawal and growing isolation

Roughly 28km away from Muzaffarnagar town in Uttar Pradesh is the village where the boy and his family of five live. The family courtyard is paved with worn, uneven bricks, partially sunken, and the drainage appears exposed and makeshift—typical of homes here that are perennially under construction. On the right, a metal-grilled window without glass opens into a dark interior.

The boy has moved to a private school in Muzaffarnagar city, where he studies in Class 4. He is nine now. His former classmates are largely enrolled in a government school near the village. His mother said her son, once talkative and playful, became fearful of school and strangers. “For months, he woke up with nightmares, reliving the slaps and taunts,” she said.

His two elder brothers work with his father on the field – one dropped out after Class 8 and another failed his Class 12 exams. “We just couldn’t afford coaching,” the father said.

The family faces its own trial. The father, a small farmer, said the incident strained their relationships in the village. “We lost friends. People we knew for years stopped talking to us. They thought we were making trouble by complaining.”

The isolation grew as local strongmen alleged that they were seeking fame or money. “Our elder sons faced taunts too. They were called troublemakers,” said the mother.

The boy’s initial response was withdrawal. “He wouldn’t go near books for weeks,” said the father. “He was scared of multiplication tables, thinking they caused the punishment.”

Societal trial exposes fault lines in the village

Immediately after a video of the incident went viral, the case took on a political colour as Opposition politicians flocked to the village. Tyagi alleged the video was edited and denied any communal intent. She also cited her physical disability as a reason for directing others to punish the child. Charges against her haven’t been framed and the trial is yet to begin.

Her comments and the media glare exposed deep fault lines in the village. “Many feel the boy’s family shouldn’t have gone public. They say it shamed the village,” said a local shopkeeper.

Another villager, a farmer, expressed sympathy. “What happened was wrong, but crossing Tyagi’s family is risky. They control loans and jobs here. Most people stay quiet to avoid trouble,” he said.

Even those backing the family underlined the social divisions. “They stood up for their son despite everything,” said a schoolteacher from a neighbouring village. “But they’re alone now.”

Some neighbours quietly support the family, dropping off vegetables or offering kind words, but public solidarity is rare. “At the village market, people avoid eye contact with us,” the mother said. “It feels like we’re outsiders in our own home.”

The village is dominated by backward caste Hindus, with around 30 Muslim families. A majority of the men from these families are marginal farmers and field labourers.

The village chief refused to comment on the allegations, saying the case was subjudice. When contacted, Tyagi said: “I would not like to make any comment. The matter is in the court. We will present our case when the trail begins”.

Slow healing but family clings on to hope

Between August and November 2023, the boy stayed at home. On November 13, 2023, he resumed classes at his new school. “In line with the court’s instructions, his syllabus and uniform were provided, and his fees covered,” said primary education officer, Sandeep Kumar.

In an order on November 10, the top court also mandated psychological counselling for the victim and other children. The Uttar Pradesh government initially failed to implement this, after which the court asked the it to follow its order on February 9, 2024.

On March 1, 2024, the state told the top court that Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was appointed to oversee the process.

But the boy’s father offered a reality check. “Only one proper session was held by an expert from Mumbai. Others came, filled out papers, and left. No follow-up. Officials avoid our calls and treat us as if we’re exploiting the situation. For nearly two years, we have been making rounds to get an Ayushman card but couldn’t get it. A senior official taunted us that we made a lot of money and should leave the government scheme for the poor,” he said.

Minister of state (independent charge) and Muzaffarnagar MLA, Kapil Dev Aggarwal, said that the state government is committed to help the child at every step and the government is adhering to all guidelines and directives given by the Supreme Court. “We are committed to his free education. If there is any other assistance or help the child requires, the family may reach out to the district magistrate of Muzaffarnagar and the problem will surely be addressed as per the rules,” the minister said.

Over time, the boy showed signs of healing, his parents said. “He’s not the same carefree child, but he’s trying…He loves football now, and it’s helped him make a few friends at the new school,” the mother said.

His teacher concurred: “He’s shy but focused. He stays after class to ask questions about maths, which is a big change from when he started.”

“He is quiet, withdrawn, and doesn’t mingle much. But he’s attentive and doing better academically,” the teacher added, requesting anonymity.

School coordinator Mahima Sharma said the child showed good progress over the last two years. “We are focused on his overall development. Besides studies, he has started participating in sports activities. Our teachers stay in regular touch with the parents of the child,” she added.

The need for sustained moral support

The child’s parents say they are grateful for the public support. They credit the new school and support from his teachers for his improvement. “My child likes the school…We think it suitable for him to complete his education till Class 12,” said the father. “He’s learning to trust again but he still avoids talking about that day.”

The family is focussed on building his confidence. “We’re only educated up to Class 5. We can’t help him with studies, but we try to build his confidence,” the father said.

His mother described small but meaningful changes in her son. “He dresses well now, uses English words, and has become more disciplined,” she said. For this change, she credited the top court. “We never imagined the Supreme Court would care for a poor child like ours,” the mother said.

But they’re also cognisant of the ground realities, planning to move to Muzaffarnagar city to escape social hostilities. “People avoid us. They believe we highlighted the incident for gain. The teacher’s family is powerful here—former village heads, big moneylenders. No one wants to cross them,” said the father.

When HT visited the boy’s home one overcast May afternoon, he was riding his bicycle in circles inside the courtyard. He paused and ran, sweaty and smiling, to greet his father, returning from the field. Still shy, he talked about his dream of becoming a doctor, his love of football and his hero – Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah.“I also love maths. It’s my favourite subject,” he said.