Delhi will set up the national capital's first detention centre for female foreign nationals in Narela's Lampur near the Delhi-Haryana border, with a family detention centre and an open jail being planned, officials said.

Two jail officials told HT that the plan also includes setting up a family detention centre and an open jail in Narela. (Representational) more less

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Lampur Detention Centre, which currently houses male foreign nationals held under immigration and other laws, is set to expand to accommodate female foreign nationals. According to officials, the Delhi government and the prisons department are working on a broader plan to address the growing number of foreign nationals awaiting deportation.

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Two jail officials told HT that the plan also includes setting up a family detention centre and an open jail in Narela. Security staff at the Lampur detention centre and Tihar jail have prepared expansion plans and shared them with the social welfare department, the home department, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which is responsible for the security of the premises.

The Lampur detention

The Lampur detention centre is one of the oldest detention centres in Delhi, as its 50-year-old building is located in the Sewa Sadan complex in Lampur Village in northwest Delhi’s Narela area. The centre is managed by the Delhi government, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), and the CRPF to hold foreign nationals awaiting deportation for visa violations or after completing prison sentences.

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{{^usCountry}} Undocumented migrants, asylum seekers, and refugees are all placed at the 18.5-acre facility. As per jail officials, there are more than 280 male detainees at the centre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Undocumented migrants, asylum seekers, and refugees are all placed at the 18.5-acre facility. As per jail officials, there are more than 280 male detainees at the centre. {{/usCountry}}

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At present, the female foreign nationals, who have to be detained, are put at different community halls, homeless shelters and other temporary facilities. Officials said there is also Nirmal Chhaya, but it can only house 30 occupants.

“Since repairs and major renovation works are also pending at Lampur, we have decided to also place the female detention centre there. That way, both the male and female detainees will be placed at one place. We have more than 70-80 female detainees at times and need a bigger space to accommodate them. We are now planning to expand the Lampur centre with multiple storeys and the adjacent property to be used for Delhi Prisons,” a senior jail officer from Tihar headquarters told HT.

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Most of the detainees at Lampur and other centres are Bangladeshis, followed by Nigerians and a few Pakistani nationals.

Since 2025, the Delhi government has announced plans to renovate Lampur centre due to multiple complaints from inmates (in courts) and the NHRC alleging poor medical facilities, unhygienic conditions and overcrowding.

Another jail officer said they are also planning to use the adjacent property to build an open jail in Delhi or a family detention centre.

The Delhi government on Monday said they have already approached the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to allocate an additional 27 acres of land in Narela for the new prison adjacent to the upcoming high-security jail, as part of a broader plan to decongest the overcrowded Tihar Jail complex, officials said.

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The government had earlier proposed a multi-storeyed prison at Narela but later dropped the plan. An official said a jail cannot be multi-storeyed as it could pose a security risk.